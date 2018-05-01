शहर चुनें

बड़े काम का है इस फल का पानी, खूबसूरती बढ़ाने के साथ करता है कई रोगों का सफाया

अलका पाल, क्लिनिकल न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 04:29 PM IST
गर्मी में भले ही गले को तर करने के लिए लोग कोल्डड्रिंक पीते हों। मगर गर्मी से राहत देने में देसी और नेचुरल पेय का कोई सानी नहीं हो सकता, जैसे कि नारियल पानी। नारियाल पानी पीने से शरीर को  काफी मात्रा में मिनरल्स मिल जाते हैं और शरीर में पानी की कमी भी नहीं रहती। यानी प्यास बुझाने के साथ-साथ यह शरीर को स्वस्थ भी रखता है। यह हल्का, प्यास बुझाने वाला, अग्निप्रदीपक, त्वचा के रंगत प्रदान करने के लिए बहुत उपयोगी होता है। 
 
