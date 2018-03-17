{"_id":"5aaced164f1c1bb2758b5f6c","slug":"5-things-not-to-do-when-you-wake-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0909\u0920\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
सुबह उठते ही भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम, वरना बाद में पड़ेगा पछताना
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 04:16 PM IST
1 of 6
हमारी व्यस्त दिनचर्या हमारे स्वास्थ को काफी प्रभावित करती है। अगर आपकी सुबह अच्छी है तो यकीन मानिए आपका पूरा दिन भी अच्छा बीतेगा। जैसे अच्छी आदतें आपको सेहतमंद बनाती हैं, ठीक वैसे ही आपकी कुछ आदतें आपको बीमार कर सकती हैं। इसके लिए आपको यह पता होना चाहिए कि सुबह की शुरुआत किन कामों के साथ नहीं करनी चाहिए।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.