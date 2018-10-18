बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
करवाचौथ पर इस राशि की महिलाएं पहनें इस रंग के कपड़े, मिलेगा ये खास लाभ
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 09:16 AM IST
करवा चौथ का व्रत इस बार 27 अक्टूबर को पड़ रहा है। यह व्रत सुहागन स्त्रियां अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए रखती हैं। अगर आप भी इस करवा चौथ अपने त्योहार का मजा दोगुना करना चाहती हैं तो पूजा के लिए अपनी राशि के हिसाब से कपड़ों का चुनाव करें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5bc81502bdec2269724a701d","slug":"know-about-the-different-colours-according-to-zodiac-signs-to-wear-on-karwa-chauth-to-get-good-luck","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.