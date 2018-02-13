बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
बेहद कमाल का फल है केला, इसके ये 5 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप
ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:54 PM IST
केला जितना सस्ता फल है, उतना ही सेहत के लिए यह फायदेमंद है। इसमें मौजूद कई तरह के पोषक तत्वों से होने वाले लाभ के बारे में बता रही हैं
। आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक कर जानें इसके फायदे... डाइटिशियन सोनिया नारंग अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5a826d1d4f1c1b5e6e8b4e97","slug":"5-surprising-health-benefits-of-banana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.