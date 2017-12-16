बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विजय दिवस स्पेशलः भारत का वह जाबांज जिसने दुश्मन के घर में घुसकर बताई उसकी औकात
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 11:57 AM IST
जानें भारत-पाक 1971 युद्ध के उस जाबांज की कहानी जिसने दुश्मन के घर में उसको शिकस्त दी। हम बात कर रहें हैं निर्मलजीत सिंह सेखो की जो भारतीय वायु सेना के एकमात्र परमवीर चक्र विजेता हैं।
