PICS: एक जुलाई से बदल जाएगा आपका 10 अंकों वाला मोबाइल नंबर, जानें क्यों हो रहा ऐसा

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू, Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 12:33 PM IST
NEW INDIAN SIM CARD NUMBER COME FROM 1 JULY WITH 13 DIGIT
हम आपकों बता दें कि बहुत जल्द ही आपका 10 अंको वाला मोबाइल नबंर बदल कर 13 अंकों का होने वाला है। सरकार की ओर से  इस संबंध में तैयारी भी कर ली गई है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अब ये मोबाइल नबंर 10 नहीं बल्कि 13 अंकों में आने वाला है। 
mobile number change new sim 13 digit mobile number

