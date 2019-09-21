अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 47वें दिन घाटी के कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

{"_id":"5d85c7488ebc3e01802ea1ec","slug":"kashmir-latest-photos-of-restriction-after-article-370-revoked-latest-photos-of-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 47\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d85c7488ebc3e01802ea1ec","slug":"kashmir-latest-photos-of-restriction-after-article-370-revoked-latest-photos-of-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 47\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d85c7488ebc3e01802ea1ec","slug":"kashmir-latest-photos-of-restriction-after-article-370-revoked-latest-photos-of-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 47\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d85c7488ebc3e01802ea1ec","slug":"kashmir-latest-photos-of-restriction-after-article-370-revoked-latest-photos-of-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 47\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d85c7488ebc3e01802ea1ec","slug":"kashmir-latest-photos-of-restriction-after-article-370-revoked-latest-photos-of-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 47\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला