PICS: विराट की है दिवानी कश्मीर की ये 17 साल की लड़की, जानकर अनुष्का भी हो जाएंगी हैरान

चंद्रा पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 12:34 AM IST
iqra rasool kashmiri girl who learn cricket to wathch videos of virat kohli

आज हम आपकों विराट कोहली के एक ऐसी फैन से मिलाने जा रहें है जिसकी दिवानगी के बारें में जानकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे। विराट के प्रति उनकी दीवानगी इस कदर है कि उन्होंने कोहली को 4 खत भी लिखे थे लेकिन किसी कारण बस वो कोहली को मिले नहीं पाए। 

