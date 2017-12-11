बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: विराट की है दिवानी कश्मीर की ये 17 साल की लड़की, जानकर अनुष्का भी हो जाएंगी हैरान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jammu and Kashmir
›
Jammu
›
iqra rasool kashmiri girl who learn cricket to wathch videos of virat kohli
{"_id":"5a2eb9784f1c1b60678c0a06","slug":"iqra-rasool-kashmiri-girl-who-learn-cricket-to-wathch-videos-of-virat-kohli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 17 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 12:34 AM IST
आज हम आपकों विराट कोहली के एक ऐसी फैन से मिलाने जा रहें है जिसकी दिवानगी के बारें में जानकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे। विराट के प्रति उनकी दीवानगी इस कदर है कि उन्होंने कोहली को 4 खत भी लिखे थे लेकिन किसी कारण बस वो कोहली को मिले नहीं पाए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a2e2d5b4f1c1b4e718b8653","slug":"cash-withdrawal-rule-from-all-bank-rules-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a2e350b4f1c1bc45b8bb51b","slug":"five-heart-touching-facts-about-minor-s-life-in-gaur-city-double-murder-case-in-greater-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a2e541b4f1c1b4c528b8b7c","slug":"sukanya-samriddhi-yojna-bank-account-by-name-of-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a2ea82c4f1c1b60678c09dc","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-got-officially-married-today","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\t","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a2ea4a74f1c1b60678c09c5","slug":"virat-and-anushkas-marriage-photo-gets-viral-on-social-media","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!