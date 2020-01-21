शहर चुनें

तस्वीरों में देखिए: पुलवामा मुठभेड़ में भीषण बर्फबारी के बीच दो आतंकी ढेर, दो जवानों हुए शहीद

Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 10:08 PM IST
indian army encounter photos kashmir
1 of 5
indian army encounter photos kashmir - फोटो : बासित जरगर
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के अवंतीपोरा के ख्रीव में मंगलवार को आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में दो जवान शहीद हो गए। इनमें एक सेना का जवान और दूसरा पुलिस का एसपीओ था। दो आतंकियों के भी मारे जाने की सूचना थी, लेकिन अब तक उनके शव बरामद नहीं किए जा सके हैं। 

 
encounter terrorists pulwama jammu kashmir
