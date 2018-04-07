शहर चुनें

जेल से बाहर आते ही कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आए दबंग सलमान खान, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 06:42 PM IST
सलमान खान
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में जोधपुर की सेशंस कोर्ट से जमानत मिलने के बाद बॉलीवुड स्टार सलमान खान शनिवार को रिहा हो गए। सलमान जेल से निकलते ही अलग अंदाज में नजर आए। 
