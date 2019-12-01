शहर चुनें

Nana Patole maharashtra assembly speaker biography and political Career relation with Narendra Modi

नाना पटोले: 'मोदी विरोध' कर छोड़ी थी भाजपा, अब बने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 02:34 PM IST
नाना पटोले
1 of 14
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Social Media
कांग्रेसी नेता नाना पटोले रविवार को निर्विरोध महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष चुन लिए गए हैं। पटोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के विरोध के बाद सुर्खियों में आए थे। इसी कारण उन्होंने भाजपा को छोड़ कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया था।
nana patole nanabhau falgunrao patole maharashtra
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Social Media
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Social Media
पीएम मोदी के साथ नाना पटोले
पीएम मोदी के साथ नाना पटोले - फोटो : Social Media
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Social Media
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole Facbook
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Social Media
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : ANI
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole Facebook
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole Facebook
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करते कांग्रेस विधायक नाना पटोले
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करते कांग्रेस विधायक नाना पटोले - फोटो : ANI
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole Facebook
नाना पटोले
नाना पटोले - फोटो : Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole Facebook
कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष
कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

कांग्रेस नेता नाना पटोले महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष चुने गए हैं। नाना पटोले निर्विरोध तौर पर चुने गए हैं।

1 दिसंबर 2019

