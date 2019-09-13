शहर चुनें



हिम विजय: चीन सीमा पर भारतीय सेना सतर्क, जल्द तैनात होंगे एम777 हॉवित्जर और चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 01:45 PM IST
Yudh Abhyas
1 of 11
Yudh Abhyas - फोटो : Indian Army Twitter
पाकिस्तान और चीन से बढ़ते खतरे को देखते हुए भारतीय सेना अपने नवीनतम हथियार प्रणालियों को सीमा पर तैनाती की योजना बना रही है। अक्तूबर माह में अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चीन सीमा के निकट होने वाले युद्धक अभ्यास में भारतीय सेना एम777 अल्ट्रा-लाइट हॉवित्जर और वायुसेना चिनूक हैवी-लिफ्ट हेलीकॉप्टरों को शामिल करेगी।
himvijay indian army chinook helicopter





Yudh Abhyas
Yudh Abhyas - फोटो : Indian Army Twitter
Yudh Abhyas
Yudh Abhyas - फोटो : Indian Army Twitter
गोले दागता बोफोर्स
गोले दागता बोफोर्स - फोटो : Indian Army
चिनूक
चिनूक - फोटो : IAF
चिनूक
चिनूक - फोटो : IAF
हॉवित्जर
हॉवित्जर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर
के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर - फोटो : pti
के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर
के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर - फोटो : pti
के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर
के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर - फोटो : pti
चिनूक
चिनूक - फोटो : ANI
चिनूक
चिनूक - फोटो : IAF
