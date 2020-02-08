शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   shocking news, forester team captured Leopard caught in poachers chain in maharajganj

लोगों के सामने आया तेंदुआ और तड़पने लगा, हमला क्यों न कर पाया? वजह जानने को देखें तस्वीरें

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, महाराजगंज, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 07:46 PM IST
तेंदुआ का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा।
1 of 5
तेंदुआ का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज जिले में तेंदुआ देखकर लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया। उन्होंने तुरंत इसकी सूचना वन विभाग को दी। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे वनकर्मियों की टीम ने तेंदुए को पकड़ कर कब्जे में ले लिया।

यह मामला सोहगीबरवा वन्य जीव प्रभाग के निचलौल रेंज अंतर्गत कलनही गांव की है। यहां जंगल से सटे गंडक नदी के रेता में शनिवार को एक तेंदुए का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंस गया। नदी के किनारे रेता में पशुओं को चराने जा रहे कुछ लोगों की नजर जंजीर में फंसे तेदुएं पर पड़ी। वही तेंदुए को देख लोग दहशत मे आ गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
shocking news forester team captured leopard maharajganj news latest maharjganj news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Sant Ravidas Jayanti 2020 : shobha yatra in dehradun
Dehradun

Sant Ravidas Jayanti: देहरादून में निकली भव्य रैली, भारत माता की झांकी से दिया देश भक्ति का संदेश

8 फरवरी 2020

पूर्वांचार्य संगीत समारोह में मौजूद कला साधक।
Varanasi

रामधुन से बीएचयू में पांच दिवसीय पूर्वाचार्य संगीत समारोह का समापन

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
बनारसी मलइयो।
Varanasi

बनारसी मलइयो का ले लो स्वाद, नहीं तो करना पड़ सकता है इंतजार

8 फरवरी 2020

विस्फोट में कूड़ा बीन रहे बच्चे की हाथ की अंगुलियां उड़ी
Kanpur

कूड़े के ढेर में विस्फोट, कबाड़ बीन रहे बच्चे की अंगुलियां उड़ीं, बोला पैर के नीचे आ गया था बम

8 फरवरी 2020

महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में खो खो प्रतियोगिता शुरू, यूनिवर्सिटी में कल भी अवकाश, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

8 फरवरी 2020

ग्रीनपार्क में चल रही कर्नल सीके नायडू ट्रॉफी
Kanpur

कर्नल सीके नायडू ट्रॉफी: जीत से छह विकेट दूर यूपी, हर पल के साथ बढ़ रहा रोमांच

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शाहीन बाग में मतदान करते मतदाता
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: मतदाताओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, लोग बोले- पिछले 30 सालों में नहीं देखी इतनी भीड़

8 फरवरी 2020

rishikesh AIIMS: Woman gives birth to four children
Dehradun

महिला ने एक साथ दिया चार बच्चों को जन्म, सभी बच्चे स्वस्थ, तस्वीरों में देखें

8 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
महाकाल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन।
Varanasi

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस का हमसफर कोच पहुंचे, इस तरह की सुविधाओं और सुरक्षा से लैस

8 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

यूपीएससी के प्रतियोगियों ने सुभाष चौराहे पर किया प्रदर्शन, हिंदी भाषी छात्रों से अन्याय का आरोप

8 फरवरी 2020

वोट डालने पहुंचा दूल्हा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः सज-धज के वोट डालने दूल्हे संग पहुंची पूरी बरात, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन, इनसेट में राधा।
Basti

बिजली से चिंगारी में जिंदा जली एक साल की बच्ची, रो रोकर अभागी मां की हुई ऐसी हालत

8 फरवरी 2020

delhi election
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग के मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त जोश, धरनास्थल हो गया खाली, देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

मां प्रियंका और पिता रॉबर्ट के साथ रेहान वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे रेहान ने पहली बार डाला वोट, बताया किस मुद्दे पर किया मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

वार्षिक उत्सव
Lucknow

लखनऊः डीजे नाइट में जमकर थिरके स्टूडेंट्स, खूब मचाया धमाल, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

इन दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद से लेकर मनमोहन और राहुल तक, इन दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

delhi election
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लोकतंत्र ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत, 110 साल की महिला ने डाला वोट

8 फरवरी 2020

mnnit
Prayagraj

एमएनएनआईटी प्रयागराज के छात्रों ने तैयार की अल्कोहल सेंसर बाइक, शराब पीने पर नहीं होगी स्टार्ट

8 फरवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के बाद प्रियंका गांधी भी चखेंगी लंगर, कल संत रविदास जंयती कार्यक्रम में होंगी शामिल

8 फरवरी 2020

delhi election
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के वोटरों पर टिकीं देशभर की निगाहें, तस्वीरों में देखें सड़कों से पोलिंग बूथ तक का नजारा

8 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी कैलाशी को ठेले से लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे बुजुर्ग रामकेवल।
Gorakhpur

बीमार पत्नी को ठेले पर डाल आठ कि.मी. चला ले गया अस्पताल, देखा ऐसा हाल, शर्मसार हुई मानवता

8 फरवरी 2020

दयालबाग में हेलमेट लगाकर टहलतीं महिलाएं व बच्चे
Agra

एक जगह ऐसी भी, जहां पैदल चलने वाले भी लगाते हैं हेलमेट, दे रहे सुरक्षा का संदेश

8 फरवरी 2020

तेंदुआ का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा।
तेंदुआ का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा तेंदुआ।
शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा तेंदुआ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंजरे में कैद तेंदुआ।
पिंजरे में कैद तेंदुआ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसे तेंदुए को निकालते वनकर्मी।।
शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसे तेंदुए को निकालते वनकर्मी।। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झाड़ी में फसा तेंदुआ।
झाड़ी में फसा तेंदुआ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Exit Poll Delhi Election 2020: ‘आप’ नेता संजय सिंह का बयान, ‘उम्मीद है 11 तारीख को इससे अच्छे रिजल्ट आएंगे’

एग्जिट पोल को लेकर आप नेता संजय सिंह का बयान सामने आया है। संजय सिंह ने कहा है की उम्मीद है 11 तारीख को इससे अच्छे रिजल्ट आएंगे।

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली 3:33

Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली चुनाव की तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

मोहाली हादसा 1:02

पंजाब के मोहाली में तीन मंजिला इमारत गिरी, मलबे में दबे लोगों को निकालने का काम जारी

8 फरवरी 2020

अलका लांबा 1:59

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव2020: अलका लांबा की सफाई, आप कार्यकर्ता को क्यों मारा थप्पड़

8 फरवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव 2:03

आजमगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने खोला अखिलेश यादव के खिलाफ मोर्चा, लगाए अखिलेश लापता के पोस्टर

8 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited