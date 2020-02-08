लोगों के सामने आया तेंदुआ और तड़पने लगा, हमला क्यों न कर पाया? वजह जानने को देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e3ea9e78ebc3ee5fb3e6956","slug":"shocking-news-forester-team-captured-leopard-caught-in-poachers-chain-in-maharajganj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0947\u0902\u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e? \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तेंदुआ का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा तेंदुआ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिंजरे में कैद तेंदुआ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसे तेंदुए को निकालते वनकर्मी।।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
झाड़ी में फसा तेंदुआ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला