शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   satish sharma orgnised 'The vastuvid Show' in gorakhpur

पहली बार गोरखपुर आ रहे हैं दुनिया के सबसे बड़े वास्तुविद, जानिए कौन हैं

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 04:50 PM IST
पंडित सतीश शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)।
1 of 5
पंडित सतीश शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)।
अमर उजाला की अनूठी पहल के तहत गोरखपुर में पहली बार ‘द वास्तुविद सतीश शर्मा शो’ का आयोजन 25 जनवरी को होटल रेडिसन ब्लू में होगा।  इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। प्रवेश आमंत्रण के जरिए होगा, आमंत्रण पत्र अमर उजाला से प्राप्त किए जा सकते हैं। इस शो के सहयोगी पॉम पैराडाइज हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
sahtish sharma 'the vastuvid show' gorakhpur news latest gorakhpur news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Celebration after jp Nadda appointed national president of bjp, Workers perform nati in mandi
Shimla

नड्डा की ताजपोशी से जश्न का माहौल, दिल्ली में कार्यकर्ताओं ने डाली नाटी, श्री नयनादेवी में हवन

20 जनवरी 2020

वृंदावन
Agra

अब और आसान होगी वृंदावन तक पहुंचने की राह, जाम से मिलेगी निजात, यह है योजना

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

थाईलैंड की युवती की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आई यह बात, मौत की गुत्थी उलझी

20 जनवरी 2020

Women protest against CAA in Ghantaghar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: भीषण ठंड में भी रात भर बच्चों संग बिना अलाव व टेंट के डटी रहीं महिलाएं, तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
कश्मीर में भयंकर ठंड
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः जम रहा जलाशयों का पानी, बारिश-बर्फबारी की एक और चेतावनी

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

जेई हत्याकांड: चार दिन से अंधेरे में तीर चला रही पुलिस, अब तक ठोस सुराग नहीं

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पुलिस की कैद में आतंकी जलीस अंसारी
Kanpur

एसटीएफ के सिपाही ने मस्जिद में आतंकी जलीस के साथ पढ़ी नमाज फिर दबोचा लिया, दहशत फैलाने की थी साजिश

20 जनवरी 2020

Pariksha pe charcha 2020: PM Modi Suggestion to parents after uttarakhand Student Question
Dehradun

परीक्षा पे चर्चा: उत्तराखंड के छात्र ने पूछा सवाल, जवाब में पीएम मोदी ने अभिभावकों से की ये अपील

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
NSA Ajit Doval Birthday: know Everything About his life Story
Dehradun

Birthday Special: यूं ही भारत का 'जेम्स बॉन्ड' नहीं कहलाते अजीत डोभाल, जानें उनके बारे में खास बातें...

20 जनवरी 2020

Manali buzzes with tourist, crowds thronged in Solang Nala
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ मनाली, बर्फ से लकदक सोलंगनाला में उमड़ी भीड़

20 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
बच्चों को संबोधित करते यूपीपीएससी के अध्यक्ष
Agra

यूपीपीएससी अध्यक्ष ने छात्रों को दिया 'गुरु मंत्र', प्रतिवर्ष मेधावियों को छात्रवृत्ति देने का एलान

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

'एड्स' की पुरानी दवाओं में किया गया फेरबदल, नई ज्यादा असरदार है और साइड इफेक्ट भी कम

20 जनवरी 2020

कोहरा
Meerut

रात में पाला, सुबह कोहरा, सर्दी जनजीवन पर भारी, ठिठुरन बरकरार, बर्फीली हवाओं का सितम जारी

20 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बदलावः एचसीएस भर्ती परीक्षा में अब इन विषयों के सवाल भी पूछे जाएंगे, 5 क्लिक में जानिए

20 जनवरी 2020

फुटपाथ पर पुलिस चौकियां
Lucknow

खाकी का कारनामाः फुटपाथ और डिवाइडर पर भी बना ली पुलिस चौकियां, तस्वीरें

20 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

बड़ा पुराना है निलंबित डीएसपी का आतंक प्रेम, 15 साल पहले की थी इन चार आतंकियों की मदद, हुए कई खुलासे

20 जनवरी 2020

ऑडी
Chandigarh

एक्सक्लूसिव फीचर के साथ सड़कों पर धूम मचाने आई नई 'ऑडी', यूजर की मुट्ठी में होगा कंट्रोल

20 जनवरी 2020

आतंकी जलीस अंसारी, उत्तर प्रदेश के डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Kanpur

दुनिया के दस सबसे शातिर दिमाग वाले आतंकियों में शामिल है जलीस अंसारी, एसटीएफ ने शुरू की छानबीन

20 जनवरी 2020

अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'नो मनी, नो जॉब, नो फैमिली' लिख दी जान, दिल को झकझोर देगी थाईलैंड की युवती की कहानी

20 जनवरी 2020

pariksha pe charcha 2020
Meerut

Pariksha Pe Charcha: छात्रा-छात्राओं ने लाइव देखा प्रधानमंत्री का कार्यक्रम, सीखे सफलता के मंत्र

20 जनवरी 2020

डिंपल यादव, सुब्रत पाठक
Kannauj

डिंपल पर छिड़ी जंग के बाद सुब्रत का अखिलेश यादव पर हमला, मुलायम के बेटे न होते तो सीएम भी न बन पाते

20 जनवरी 2020

आईपीएस दंपती वृंदा शुक्ला अंकुर अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

DCP पत्नी को रिपोर्ट करेंगे ADCP पति, नोएडा की कानून-व्यवस्था दंपती के हाथों में

20 जनवरी 2020

पंडित सतीश शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)।
पंडित सतीश शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
(फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)।
(फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्या है साई जन्मभूमि विवाद जिसे लेकर मचा है बवाल

साई बाबा की जन्मस्थली को लेकर हंगामा बरपा हुआ है। उद्धव ठाकरे के एलान के बाद पाथरी को लेकर लोग विरोध कर रहे हैं। जानते हैं क्या है साई जन्मभूमि विवाद।

20 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 5:00

इस बीमारी ने परवीन बाबी का छीन लिया प्यार, करियर और जिंदगी

20 जनवरी 2020

बैंक 2:24

फटाफट निपटा लीजिए बैंकिंग का काम, लगातार तीन दिन तक बंद रहेंगे बैंक

20 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

क्यों चर्चा में है दिशा पाटनी की बहन, वीडियो हो रहे वायरल

20 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:50

बजट 2020: दुकानदारों की बजट में सरकार से राहत देने की मांग

20 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited