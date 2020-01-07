शहर चुनें

निर्भया के दोस्त पर FIR कराना चाहते थे दोषी पवन के पिता, कोर्ट ने सुनाया ये फैसला

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 06:09 PM IST
निर्भया केस में दोषी पवन, एकलौता गवाह अवनींद्र
1 of 5
निर्भया केस में दोषी पवन, एकलौता गवाह अवनींद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म एवं हत्या मामले में एकमात्र गवाह के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने मांग संबंधी अर्जी सोमवार को अदालत ने खारिज कर दी। निर्भय के मूलरूप से गोरखपुर के रहने वाले दोस्त और केस के एकलौते गवाह अवनींद्र पर कुछ गंभीर आरोप थे जिसके चलते दोषी पवन गुप्ता के पिता हीरालाल गुप्ता उस पर मुकदमा दर्ज करना चाहते थे।
निर्भया केस में दोषी पवन, एकलौता गवाह अवनींद्र
निर्भया केस में दोषी पवन, एकलौता गवाह अवनींद्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
निर्भया के दोषी
निर्भया के दोषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया में दोषियों की फांसी का रास्ता साफ
निर्भया में दोषियों की फांसी का रास्ता साफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
