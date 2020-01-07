निर्भया के दोस्त पर FIR कराना चाहते थे दोषी पवन के पिता, कोर्ट ने सुनाया ये फैसला

{"_id":"5e147bd38ebc3e879e19a731","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicted-pawan-gupta-father-want-to-file-fir-against-nirbhaya-friend-but-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0930 FIR \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया केस में दोषी पवन, एकलौता गवाह अवनींद्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e147bd38ebc3e879e19a731","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicted-pawan-gupta-father-want-to-file-fir-against-nirbhaya-friend-but-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0930 FIR \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e147bd38ebc3e879e19a731","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicted-pawan-gupta-father-want-to-file-fir-against-nirbhaya-friend-but-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0930 FIR \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया के दोषी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e147bd38ebc3e879e19a731","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicted-pawan-gupta-father-want-to-file-fir-against-nirbhaya-friend-but-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0930 FIR \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e147bd38ebc3e879e19a731","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicted-pawan-gupta-father-want-to-file-fir-against-nirbhaya-friend-but-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092a\u0930 FIR \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u092a\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया में दोषियों की फांसी का रास्ता साफ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला