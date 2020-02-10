पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय की पुण्यतिथि, इन जगहों पर गुल रहेगी बिजली, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

{"_id":"5e4182bd8ebc3ee61a2aec56","slug":"latest-gorakhpur-news-gorakhpur-real-time-update-11-february-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u0940\u0928\u0926\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0923\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय पुण्यतिथि पर विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति और शिक्षक।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4182bd8ebc3ee61a2aec56","slug":"latest-gorakhpur-news-gorakhpur-real-time-update-11-february-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u0940\u0928\u0926\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0923\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f, \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खो खो महिला प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेतीं प्रतिभागी छात्राएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला