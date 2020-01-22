शहर चुनें

धूप खिलने से बदला गोरखपुर का मौसम, अब ऐसे मिलेगी ठंड से राहत, तस्वीरें...

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 12:53 PM IST
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
1 of 5
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम के रुख में बदलाव से कड़ाके की ठंड से लोगों को अब राहत मिलनी शुरू हो गई है। बुधवार सुबह धूप निकली तो लोगों ने काफी हद तक राहत महसूस की। अब मौसम के ऐसे ही बने रहने की संभावना है। सुबह हल्का कोहरा, उसके बाद सूरज निकल आएगा।
 
cold wave weather news current weather news latest gorakhpur news
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
पार्कों में खेलते बच्चे।
पार्कों में खेलते बच्चे। - फोटो : amarujala
gorakhpur cold weather
gorakhpur cold weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप होने के बाद पार्क में मस्ती करते लोग।
धूप होने के बाद पार्क में मस्ती करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur cold weather
gorakhpur cold weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला
