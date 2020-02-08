शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   gorakhpur ssp take action against police inspector, who protest against badhalganj police

यूपी: एसएसपी ने दरोगा पर गिराई गाज, थाने में सुनवाई न होने का आरोप लगा दिया था धरना

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 09:25 PM IST
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता व धरना देने वाला दरोगा राहुल राव।
1 of 5
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता व धरना देने वाला दरोगा राहुल राव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तरप्रदेश में गोरखपुर देहात स्थित बड़हलगंज थाने में तैनात प्रशिक्षु दरोगा राहुल राव को वर्दी पहनकर कर धरने पर बैठने पर एसएसपी ने लाइन हाजिर कर विभागीय जांच सीओ गोला को सौंपी है। वर्दी में विरोध प्रदर्शन करना पुलिस मैनुअल के खिलाफ है।

उधर, जांच में प्रथम दृष्टया दरोगा का आरोप भी गलत पाया गया है। एसएसपी के मुताबिक एसडीएम के आदेश पर पैमाइश के बाद जमीन पर निर्माण हो रहा है, जिसे गलत तरीके से दरोगा ने पेश किया था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur ssp gorakhpur police badhalganj police protest against police gorakhpur sdm
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में खो खो प्रतियोगिता शुरू, यूनिवर्सिटी में कल भी अवकाश, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

8 फरवरी 2020

Magh purnima snan benefits for Faithful in world
Gorakhpur

माघ पूर्णिमा आज, बन रहा ग्रहों का ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग, ये है शुभ मुहूर्त, इसी में स्नान करें श्रद्धालु

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
महिलाओं को संबोधित करते डीएम कानपुर
Kanpur

कानपुर का शाहीनबाग: भारत माता की जय-जयहिंद के नारे गूंजे, राष्ट्रगान के बाद महिलाओं का धरना समाप्त

8 फरवरी 2020

Negligence of District administration, Building Collapses At Kharar, Punjab
Chandigarh

खरड़ हादसे में प्रशासन की 'लापरवाही', नहीं लिया सबक और लोगों पर पड़ी भारी, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर

8 फरवरी 2020

राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: मलबे में फंसी अब भी कई जिंदगियां, छत काट भेजा पानी, ऐसे फोन बना 'वरदान'

8 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जब योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पहली बार दिखाया था दबंग अंदाज, एसएसपी भी सोच रहे होंगे-ये हैं कौन?

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Shooter of Ranjeet Bachchan murder case speaks in police interrogation
Lucknow

शूटर बोला, स्मृति की संपत्ति पर ऐश करना चाहता था प्रेमी दीपेंद्र, इसलिए रणजीत बच्चन को मरवाया

8 फरवरी 2020

Sant Ravidas Jayanti 2020 : shobha yatra in dehradun
Dehradun

Sant Ravidas Jayanti: देहरादून में निकली भव्य रैली, भारत माता की झांकी से दिया देश भक्ति का संदेश

8 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
पूर्वांचार्य संगीत समारोह में मौजूद कला साधक।
Varanasi

रामधुन से बीएचयू में पांच दिवसीय पूर्वाचार्य संगीत समारोह का समापन

8 फरवरी 2020

बनारसी मलइयो।
Varanasi

बनारसी मलइयो का ले लो स्वाद, नहीं तो करना पड़ सकता है इंतजार

8 फरवरी 2020

विस्फोट में कूड़ा बीन रहे बच्चे की हाथ की अंगुलियां उड़ी
Kanpur

कूड़े के ढेर में विस्फोट, कबाड़ बीन रहे बच्चे की अंगुलियां उड़ीं, बोला पैर के नीचे आ गया था बम

8 फरवरी 2020

तेंदुआ का पैर शिकारियों की जंजीर में फंसा।
Gorakhpur

लोगों के सामने आया तेंदुआ और तड़पने लगा, हमला क्यों न कर पाया? वजह जानने को देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

ग्रीनपार्क में चल रही कर्नल सीके नायडू ट्रॉफी
Kanpur

कर्नल सीके नायडू ट्रॉफी: जीत से छह विकेट दूर यूपी, हर पल के साथ बढ़ रहा रोमांच

8 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में मतदान करते मतदाता
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: मतदाताओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, लोग बोले- पिछले 30 सालों में नहीं देखी इतनी भीड़

8 फरवरी 2020

rishikesh AIIMS: Woman gives birth to four children
Dehradun

महिला ने एक साथ दिया चार बच्चों को जन्म, सभी बच्चे स्वस्थ, तस्वीरों में देखें

8 फरवरी 2020

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन।
Varanasi

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस का हमसफर कोच पहुंचे, इस तरह की सुविधाओं और सुरक्षा से लैस

8 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

यूपीएससी के प्रतियोगियों ने सुभाष चौराहे पर किया प्रदर्शन, हिंदी भाषी छात्रों से अन्याय का आरोप

8 फरवरी 2020

वोट डालने पहुंचा दूल्हा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः सज-धज के वोट डालने दूल्हे संग पहुंची पूरी बरात, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन, इनसेट में राधा।
Basti

बिजली से चिंगारी में जिंदा जली एक साल की बच्ची, रो रोकर अभागी मां की हुई ऐसी हालत

8 फरवरी 2020

delhi election
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग के मतदाताओं में जबरदस्त जोश, धरनास्थल हो गया खाली, देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

मां प्रियंका और पिता रॉबर्ट के साथ रेहान वाड्रा
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे रेहान ने पहली बार डाला वोट, बताया किस मुद्दे पर किया मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

वार्षिक उत्सव
Lucknow

लखनऊः डीजे नाइट में जमकर थिरके स्टूडेंट्स, खूब मचाया धमाल, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता व धरना देने वाला दरोगा राहुल राव।
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता व धरना देने वाला दरोगा राहुल राव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरना देने वाले दरोगा राहुल राव।
धरना देने वाले दरोगा राहुल राव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरना देने वाले दरोगा राहुल राव।
धरना देने वाले दरोगा राहुल राव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील कुमार गुप्ता ।
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील कुमार गुप्ता । - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

9 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 9 फरवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

8 फरवरी 2020

रामदास आठवले 1:44

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर रामदास आठवले का पलटवार, अमेठी में राहुल की हार पर भी कसा तंज

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव एग्जिट पोल 2020 1:59

दिल्ली चुनाव एग्जिट पोल 2020 : प्रचंड बहुमत की ओर 'आप’, 70 में से 68 सीटों पर जीत संभव

8 फरवरी 2020

धमाका 1:25

पंजाब के तरनतारन में ब्लास्ट, ट्रॉली में पड़े पटाखों में आग लगने से हुए धमाके में 15 लोगों की मौत

8 फरवरी 2020

संजय सिंह 2:11

Exit Poll Delhi Election 2020: ‘आप’ नेता संजय सिंह का बयान, ‘उम्मीद है 11 तारीख को इससे अच्छे रिजल्ट आएंगे’

8 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited