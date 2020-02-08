यूपी: एसएसपी ने दरोगा पर गिराई गाज, थाने में सुनवाई न होने का आरोप लगा दिया था धरना

{"_id":"5e3ec09b8ebc3ee5d734eb7e","slug":"gorakhpur-ssp-take-action-against-police-inspector-who-protest-against-badhalganj-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u093e\u091c, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता व धरना देने वाला दरोगा राहुल राव।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी डॉ. सुनील कुमार गुप्ता ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला