गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल: एक क्लिक में जानिए पहले दिन क्या-क्या हुआ, आज क्या होगा?

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 12:02 PM IST
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ।
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवाद जहां खत्म होता है हिंसा वहीं से शुरू होती है। शब्द, मनुष्य के सर्वाधिक महत्वपूर्ण तथा शक्तिशाली आविष्कारों में से एक है। शब्द के बिना यह दुनिया अंधेरी होती। इसी प्रकार संवाद के माध्यम से हम अनुमोदित हिंसा पर विराम लगा सकते हैं।

यह विचार साहित्य अकादमी, दिल्ली के पूर्व अध्यक्ष तथा वरिष्ठ साहित्यकार प्रो. विश्वनाथ तिवारी ने व्यक्त किए। वे शनिवार को साहित्यिक विमर्श के दो दिवसीय भव्य वैचारिक समागम गोरखपुर लिटरेरी फेस्ट- शब्द संवाद के उद्घाटन सत्र को संबोधित कर रहे थे। ‘समय, समाज और शब्द संवाद’ विषय पर आयोजित विमर्श में प्रो. तिवारी ने कहा कि साहित्यकार को कहने की कला आती है।

जो अपनी अभिव्यक्ति की समस्या को सुलझा लेता है, वास्तव में वही लेखक है। हर लेखक एक्टिविस्ट हो, यह बिल्कुल जरूरी नहीं है। संवाद वस्तुत: शास्त्रार्थ है और यही लोकतंत्र की शक्ति है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीते वक्त और आज में बहुत फर्क है। बीते वक्त में शब्दों को व्यक्त करने की आजादी नहीं थी और आज के समय में मनुष्य प्रबुद्ध हो गया है। मुक्त रूप में अपने भावों को व्यक्त करने के लिए शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है।
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ।
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साहित्यकार मैत्रेयी पुष्पा।
साहित्यकार मैत्रेयी पुष्पा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संवाद कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करते साहित्यकार विभूति नारायण राय।
संवाद कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करते साहित्यकार विभूति नारायण राय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिरगुन साहित्य की रचनाओं को खूबसूरत स्वरों और संगीत में पिरोकर जब पेश करते संगीतकार।
तिरगुन साहित्य की रचनाओं को खूबसूरत स्वरों और संगीत में पिरोकर जब पेश करते संगीतकार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गीतकार व कवि तनवीर गाजी।
गीतकार व कवि तनवीर गाजी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।
कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कथा पाठ करते कथाकार पंकज मित्र।
कथा पाठ करते कथाकार पंकज मित्र। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ।
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
