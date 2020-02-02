गोरखपुर में लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल: एक क्लिक में जानिए पहले दिन क्या-क्या हुआ, आज क्या होगा?

{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साहित्यकार मैत्रेयी पुष्पा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संवाद कार्यक्रम में संबोधित करते साहित्यकार विभूति नारायण राय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तिरगुन साहित्य की रचनाओं को खूबसूरत स्वरों और संगीत में पिरोकर जब पेश करते संगीतकार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गीतकार व कवि तनवीर गाजी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कथा पाठ करते कथाकार पंकज मित्र।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e365b308ebc3e4b0c3b29f8","slug":"gorakhpur-literary-festival-see-first-days-all-coverage-literary-festival-sunday-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u0906\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर लिटेररी फेस्टिवल का शुभारंभ हुआ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला