PM आवास योजना के तहत लगेगा कैंप, स्टार सम्मान समारोह आयोजन, देखें दिनभर की रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 12:14 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
गोरखपुर शहर में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना (शहरी) के तहत  बसंतपुर मोहल्ले स्थित पुरानी जेल के पास अर्फोडेबिल हाउस के लिए कैंप का आयोजन  किया जा रहा है।  परियोजना अधिकारी डूडा ने यह जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जिसके पास अपना मकान व जमीन नहीं है, वो कैंप में आकर आवेदन कर सकता है। यह कैंप बसंतपुर में लगा है।

वहीं सिविल लाइंस के  वैष्णवी लॉन में सन रोज संस्थान की ओर से चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी एवं गोरखपुर स्टार सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा गुरु श्री गोरक्षनाथ चिकित्सालय की ओर से संगोष्ठी का आयोजन योगा हॉल गोरखनाथ में किया जाएगा।

यहां देखें दिन भर की रियल टाइम अपडेट....
amroha murder case
Moradabad

मौत के बाद भी नहीं छूटा मासूम बहन-भाई का साथ, मां-बेटी और बेटे का एक संग उठा जनाजा तो मची चीख पुकार

15 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: Glacier on Badrinath highway from Radang band to Mana village
Chamoli

उत्तराखंडः रड़ांग बैंड से माणा गांव तक बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर आए पांच हिमखंड, तस्वीरें...

15 फरवरी 2020

amroha murder case
Moradabad

घर में पांच सदस्य और तीन की हत्या, कातिल कौन?, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 फरवरी 2020

family suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: पापा नींद की गोली देकर गला दबा देना, सुसाइडट नोट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अनुमति के बाद भी, सोमवार को डेथ वारंट जारी होने में ये है परेशानी

15 फरवरी 2020

Family Suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: ‘चोट रूह की है, इसलिए दर्द जरा गहरा है...’ सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी ने लिखा और...

15 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय को फांसी बचाने के लिए वकील की थी नई चाल, 'वो दिमागी रूप से बीमार', लेकिन...

15 फरवरी 2020

रोते बिलखते परजिन एवं मृत छात्र
Kanpur

अपहरण फिल्म देख रची खौफनाक साजिश, अगवा कर की हत्या, जंगल में मिला कंकाल और सिर

15 फरवरी 2020

फूलन देवी
Kanpur

39 साल पहले फूलन देवी ने 20 लोगों को लाइन में खड़ा कर मारी थी गोली, लहू से लाल हो गई थी धरती

15 फरवरी 2020

शहीद पंकज त्रिपाठी की मूर्ति का अनावरण हुआ है।
Gorakhpur

पिता ने शहीद बेटे की मूर्ति पर फेरा हाथ तो फफक पड़े लोग, कहा- बच्चे के जाने का गम तो आजीवन रहेगा

15 फरवरी 2020

बागपत मर्डर केस
Meerut

कॉलेज से हंसी-खुशी निकले थे डायरेक्टर, घर पहुंचने से पहले ही उतारा मौत के घाट, तस्वीरें

15 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

यूपीपीएससी ने की अनारक्षित सीट की गलत व्याख्या, भड़के अभ्यर्थी सड़क पर उतरे

15 फरवरी 2020

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
Agra

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा: बच सकती थी 14 लोगों की जान, अगर नहीं बरती जाती लापरवाही

15 फरवरी 2020

सोफिया का जन्मदिन मनाते बीएचयू आईआईटी के छात्र व अन्य
Varanasi

विल यू बी माई वैलेंटाइन, अनोखे अंदाज में ह्यूमनॉयड रोबोट सोफिया सोफिया ने कहा-नो

15 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा के दंपती, परिवार को मिली खुशी की खबर

15 फरवरी 2020

शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी
Agra

तस्वीरें: फूलों से बनाए हाथी-घोड़ा और ताजमहल, शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में अद्भुत कलाकारी

15 फरवरी 2020

मेहताब बाग से ताजमहल को निहारता विदेशी युगल
Agra

वेलेंटाइन डे पर पर्यटकों ने मेहताब बाग से निहारा ताजमहल, किया प्यार का इजहार

15 फरवरी 2020

कलश यात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं व शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देते शिक्षक और छात्र- छात्राएं। ।
Gorakhpur

कलश यात्रा के साथ रुद्र महायज्ञ शुरू, पुलवामा में शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

14 फरवरी 2020

Valentines Day 2020: Bajrang Dal shows sword, lover express love secretly
Dehradun

वेलेंटाइन डे 2020: बजरंग दल ने लहराई तलवार तो छिपकर हुआ प्यार का इजहार

14 फरवरी 2020

पूरे परिवार ने की सुसाइड।
Uttar Pradesh

एक महीने से परिवार कर रहा था आत्मदाह की तैयारी, पत्नी से लिखवाया था सुसाइड नोट

14 फरवरी 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से 1001 महिलाओं ने सिर पर कलश लेकर निकाली यात्रा, तस्वीरों में देखें विहंगम नजारा

14 फरवरी 2020

ट्रायल के बाद खड़ी ट्रेन।
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी, हुआ सफल ट्रायल, इस स्पीड से दौड़ी ट्रेन

14 फरवरी 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news
