PM आवास योजना के तहत लगेगा कैंप, स्टार सम्मान समारोह आयोजन, देखें दिनभर की रियल टाइम अपडेट

{"_id":"5e4780de8ebc3ee5d21f8e41","slug":"gorakhpur-latest-news-gorakhpur-real-time-update-15-february-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : Social media
{"_id":"5e4780de8ebc3ee5d21f8e41","slug":"gorakhpur-latest-news-gorakhpur-real-time-update-15-february-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e4780de8ebc3ee5d21f8e41","slug":"gorakhpur-latest-news-gorakhpur-real-time-update-15-february-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e4780de8ebc3ee5d21f8e41","slug":"gorakhpur-latest-news-gorakhpur-real-time-update-15-february-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।