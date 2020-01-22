सीएम योगी का सपना है ये कॉलेज, यहां प्रधानाचार्य साफ करते हैं शौचालय

{"_id":"5e2811be8ebc3e4b303c8b6f","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-dream-college-maharana-pratap-degree-college-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u091a\u093e\u0932\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला