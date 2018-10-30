बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bd80d5ebdec22695f5f30e0","slug":"happy-birthday-ananya-pandey-pictures-proves-she-is-the-most-stunning-celebrity-kid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u0922\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
डेब्यू से पहले ही अपनी ड्रेस से कहर ढ़ाती रही हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी अनन्या, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 02:29 PM IST
बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने से पहले ही स्टार बन चुकीं अनन्या पांडे का आज जन्मदिन है। अक्सर वह अपनी खूबसूरती और जबरद्स्त ड्रेसिंग सेन्स की वजह से सुर्खियों में बनी रहती हैं। इतना ही नहीं अपने जबरदस्त स्टाइल को लेकर उनका नाम फैशन दीवा की लिस्ट में गिना जाता है। आज उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर देखते है उनकी टॉप 5 हॉट तस्वीरें...
