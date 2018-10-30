शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Fashion street ›   Happy Birthday ananya pandey pictures proves she is the most stunning celebrity kid

डेब्यू से पहले ही अपनी ड्रेस से कहर ढ़ाती रही हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी अनन्या, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 02:29 PM IST
ananya pandey
1 of 7
बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने से पहले ही स्टार बन चुकीं अनन्या पांडे का आज जन्मदिन है। अक्सर वह अपनी  खूबसूरती और जबरद्स्त ड्रेसिंग सेन्स की वजह से सुर्खियों में बनी रहती हैं। इतना ही नहीं अपने जबरदस्त स्टाइल को लेकर उनका नाम फैशन दीवा की लिस्ट में गिना जाता है। आज उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर देखते है उनकी टॉप 5 हॉट तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ananya pandey ananya pandey birthday special
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

priyanka chopra
Fashion street

गोद भराई में प्रियंका की गाउन, क्लच और सैंडल की कीमत 10 लाख से ज्यादा, गले का हार तो पूछिए ही मत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

neha dhupia
Fashion street

पति संग नेहा धूपिया ने पहनीं ऐसी ड्रेस, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट्स

25 अक्टूबर 2018

poonam pandey
Fashion street

ग्लैमरस दिखने के चक्कर में पूनम पांडे ने पहनी बोल्ड ड्रेस, भड़के यूजर्स

28 अक्टूबर 2018

ayesha takia
Fashion street

सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने उड़ाया आयशा टाकिया के लुक का मजाक, बोले- तुरंत बुर्का पहन लो नहीं तो...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

deepika padukone
Fashion street

शादी से पहले दीपिका ने कर डाली गहनों की खरीददारी, 10 लाख की है ये छोटी सी चीज

29 अक्टूबर 2018

priyanka chopra
Fashion street

शादी से पहले निक के लिए इस तरह सजीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सफेद गाउन में दिखा परी जैसा लुक

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Fashion street

malaika arora
Fashion street

शादी से पहले दुल्हन के लिबास में दिखीं मलाइका अरोड़ा, बोल्ड अंदाज से रैंप पर लगाई आग

28 अक्टूबर 2018

disha patani
Fashion street

टाइगर के बाद इस 'मिस्ट्री मैन' के साथ स्पॉट हुईं दिशा पटानी, यूजर्स ने ड्रेस पर दिए कमेंट

28 अक्टूबर 2018

arbaz khan girlfiend
Fashion street

ब्लैक जंपसूट में नजर आईं अरबाज खान की गर्लफ्रेंड, एक्स वाइफ से भी ज्यादा दिखीं बोल्ड

28 अक्टूबर 2018

janhvi kapoor
Fashion street

फ्लोरल प्रिंट कोट पैंट में कहर ढा रही हैं जाह्नवी कपूर, एक झलक ही दीवाना बनाने को काफी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

meghan markle
Fashion street

प्रेग्नेंसी में भी ग्लैमरस दिख रहीं मेगन मर्कल, बर्ड गाउन में ढा रही हैं कहर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Meghan Markle wore a dress with the tag
Fashion street

मेगन मार्कल की ड्रेस का उड़ रहा मजाक, सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स दे रहे अजीबोगरीब कमेंट

26 अक्टूबर 2018

monalisa
Fashion street

ब्लैक बिकिनी पहन स्विमिंग पूल में आग लगा रहीं भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा, तस्वीरों में दिखा बोल्ड अंदाज

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018
Fashion street

Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018: करीना से लेकर आलिया तक, देखिए कितनी बोल्ड दिखीं ये एक्ट्रेस

28 अक्टूबर 2018

jacqueline
Fashion street

रेड गाउन में मैचिंग बैग लेकर रैंप पर उतरीं जैकलीन, जिसने भी देखा, देखता ही रह गया

24 अक्टूबर 2018

priyanka nik
Fashion street

अब प्रियंका के साथ निक जोनस की एक और तस्वीर वायरल, एक जैसी ड्रेस में चमक रहे थे दोनों

25 अक्टूबर 2018

kim kardashian priyanka chopra
Fashion street

शादी में किस तरह की ड्रेस पहनने वाली हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कौन करेगा डिजाइन, खुद किया खुलासा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

sania mirza
Fashion street

बेबी शॉवर में ग्लैमरस लुक के लिए सानिया मिर्जा ने पहनी ऐसी ड्रेस, यूजर्स बोले- 'मुस्लिम क्यों नहीं लग रही..'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

kareena kapoor khan
Fashion street

करण की पार्टी में करीना ने पहनी इतनी महंगी ड्रेस, कोई भी खरीदने से पहले सौ बार सोचे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

sonam kapoor
Fashion street

यूं ही नहीं कहते सोनम कपूर को फैशन दीवा, ये लेटेस्ट तस्वीरें हैं इस बात का सबूत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

priyanka chopra
Fashion street

अब तक की सबसे खराब ड्रेसिंग सेंस में नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, जूते देखकर ही फेर लेंगे नजरें

9 अक्टूबर 2018

tanisha mukherjee
Fashion street

बोल्ड फोटो शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुईं काजोल की बहन, यूजर बोले- साइको कही की

15 अक्टूबर 2018

ananya pandey
ananya pandey
ananya pandey
ananya pandey
ananya pandey
ananya pandey with family
ananya pandey
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.