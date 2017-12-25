Download App
आपका शहर Close

DNP DNP DNP

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:38 PM IST
For Fair Skin Mix Lemon Drops In Bucket Before You Take Bath

आमतौर पर लोग खूबसूरत दिखने के लिए अपना सारा फोकस सिर्फ चेहरे पर रखते हैं। चेहरे के लिए फेशियल, फेस पैक्स आदि के पीछे लगे रहते हैं। लेकिन शरीर के बाकी अंगों का क्या? क्या उनकी रंगत साफ होना जरूरी नहीं?

Comments

Browse By Tags

fairness bath lemon beauty secrets More ...

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Viewed

सिर्फ चेहरा नहीं पूरे बदन को बनाएं गोरा, बस नहाने के पानी में मिलाएं ये चीज

If You Want Fair Skin Mix Lemon Drops In Bucket Before You Take Bath
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लंबे समय तक खूबसूरत रहना है तो ये रिसर्च जरूर पढ़ें शादीशुदा महिलाएं

Research shows Women having two children stays youthful and beautiful for longer time
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हेयर कलर से जुड़ी ये 5 बातें कोई नहीं बताएगा आपको, जान लें वरना पछताएंगे

you need to know these 5 things when you dye your hair dark
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

लंबे समय तक खूबसूरत रहना है तो ये रिसर्च जरूर पढ़ें शादीशुदा महिलाएं

Research shows Women having two children stays youthful and beautiful for longer time
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सर्दियों में इन फेस पैक्स से करें त्वचा की देखभाल, बनाने का तरीका भी है आसान

Beauty Tips Related To Facepacks To Be Used In Winters
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बिना पानी का इस्तेमाल किए बालों में ऐसे करें शैंपू, आजमाएं ये शानदार तरीका

dry shampoo helps in winter to clean your hair
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!