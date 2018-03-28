शहर चुनें

2 साल बाद शिल्पा शिंदे के रील लाइफ पति ने दिया बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'शो छोड़ना उनकी फितरत में शामिल'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 05:37 PM IST
Rohitashv Gour
1 of 5
बिग बॉस सीजन 11 के दौरान शिल्पा शिंदे ने कई बार 'भाबी जी घर पर है' सीरियल विवाद पर बात की। यहां तक कि विकास गुप्ता पर कई सारे आरोप भी लगाए थे। हालांकि रियलिटी शो के दौरान इन दोनों के लड़ाई झगड़े भी हुए और बाद में अच्छे दोस्त बन गए। 'भाबी जी घर पर है' सीरियल को शिल्पा को छोड़े काफी समय बीत चुका है। इस बीच शो में उनके पति का किरदार निभा रहे मनमोहन तिवारी ने बताया शिल्पा के शो से बाहर जाने की वजह से उन्हें किन दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा था। 
rohitashv gour shilpa shinde bhabhi ji ghar par hain

