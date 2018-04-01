बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
TV एक्टर इमाम का खुलेआम को-एक्ट्रेस को शादी के लिए प्रपोजल, निजी संबंधों पर पहले दे चुके हैं बयान
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 11:22 AM IST
टेलीविजन के फेमस सीरियल 'नामकरण' टीआरपी के मामले में हमेशा ही आगे रहता है। इस सीरियल में अवनी और नील दोनों की केमिस्ट्री लोगों को बेहद पसंद है। कुछ दिन पहले इन दोनों के अफेयर की खबरे सामने आ रही थी लेकिन लीड एक्टर्स ने इन बातों को सिर्फ अफवाह बताया। वहीं अब सीरियल में नील का किरदार निभा रहे एक्टर ने खुलेआम को-स्टार से शादी करने की बात कह डाली।
