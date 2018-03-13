शहर चुनें

किसिंग सीन फिल्माए जाने पर भड़क उठीं इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की मां, सेट पर मचाया हंगामा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 11:48 AM IST
कम समय में ही सीरियल 'तू आशिकी' ने लोगों के दिलों में अपनी खास जगह बना ली है। इस सीरियल में दोनों ही लीड एक्टर्स कम उम्र के हैं साथ ही उनकी लव स्टोरी लोगों को अपनी ओर खींचने में कामयाब रही। अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि इस सीरियल में पंक्ति का किरदार निभा रही एक्ट्रेस की मां ने सेट पर लव सीन को लेकर हंगामा किया है। 
