बिग बॉस से बाहर आते ही अर्शी का एक और धमाका, अब इस शो में दिखाएंगी जलवा
बिग बॉस 11 में अपनी सेक्सी अदाओं और बिंदास एटिट्यूड से अर्शी खान ने लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना दिया था। मगर पिछले हफ्ते अचानक एलिमिनेट होने के बाद अर्शी के फैंस को तगड़ा झटका लगा। एंटरटेनमेंट का दूसरा नाम बन चुकी अर्शी घर से बाहर निकलते ही एक के बाद एक कई खुलासे करती आ रही थीं। अब उनके फैंस के लिए एक खुशखबरी है।
