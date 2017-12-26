Download App
बिग बॉस से बाहर आते ही अर्शी का एक और धमाका, अब इस शो में दिखाएंगी जलवा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 02:07 PM IST
Arshi Khan is shooting for this new reality show, Ranjeet and Shakti kapoor will be her costar

बिग बॉस 11 में अपनी सेक्सी अदाओं और बिंदास एटिट्यूड से अर्शी खान ने लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना दिया था। मगर पिछले हफ्ते अचानक एलिमिनेट होने के बाद अर्शी के फैंस को तगड़ा झटका लगा। एंटरटेनमेंट का दूसरा नाम बन चुकी अर्शी घर से बाहर निकलते ही एक के बाद एक कई खुलासे करती आ रही थीं। अब उनके फैंस के लिए एक खुशखबरी है।

