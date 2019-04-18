राइजिंग स्टार 3 के मंच पर फिर गूंजेगा 'सलाम ए रेखा', लंबे अरसे के बाद सुनाएंगी ये गाना

{"_id":"5cb81696bdec2214450238fa","slug":"actress-rekha-will-sing-a-song-in-reality-show-rising-star","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 3 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u090f \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e', \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
rekha
- फोटो : file photo