शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Zaira Wasim Molestation Case and Simi Garewal Tweet Controversy entertainment news

जायरा वसीम को मिला इंसाफ और सिमी ग्रेवाल के ट्वीट पर मचा बबाल, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 06:16 AM IST
zaira wasim
1 of 5
zaira wasim - फोटो : Social Media
बीते साल बॉलीवुड को अलविदा कहने वाले दंगल गर्ल यानी जायरा वसीम अचानक फिर सुर्खियों में आ गई हैं। दिसंबर 2017 में जायरा से फ्लाइट के दौरान छेड़छाड़ हुई थी। ऐसा करने वाले विकास सचदेव को मुंबई की विशेष अदालत ने दोषी ठहराते हुए तीन साल की सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने सचदेव पर 25 रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया है। 

'दंगल गर्ल' जायरा वसीम को 2 साल बाद मिला इंसाफ, छेड़छाड़ करने वाले को कोर्ट ने सुनाई ये सजा
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
zaira wasim simi garewal deepika padukone bigg boss 13 shehnaz gill kabir bedi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Mahira Sharma, Sania Sharma
Television

माहिरा से मिलकर भावुक हुईं उनकी मां सानिया, पारस से दूर रहने की दी हिदायत

16 जनवरी 2020

Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

'दंगल गर्ल' जायरा वसीम को 2 साल बाद मिला इंसाफ, छेड़छाड़ करने वाले को कोर्ट ने सुनाई ये सजा

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
kabir bedi
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी बेटे को नहीं बचा पाए कबीर बेदी, सुसाइड नोट पढ़कर रह गए थे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2020

Kapil Sharma
Bollywood

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने शेयर की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर, नाम का भी किया खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने दुकानदारों से एसिड मांगकर किया एक्सपेरिमेंट, बेहद डरावने आए नतीजे

16 जनवरी 2020

Simi Garewal
Bollywood

सिमी ग्रेवाल के ट्वीट पर मचा बबाल, यूजर बोला- दिल्ली पुलिस हिरासत में लो

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज का पकड़ा गया सबसे बड़ा झूठ, 25 नहीं इतने साल की हैं 'पंजाब की कटरीना कैफ'

15 जनवरी 2020

Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadda
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: कंगना से केमिस्ट्री पर बोलीं ऋचा चड्ढा, जरूरी नहीं कि हर कलाकार से अच्छी दोस्ती हो ही जाए

15 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
विज्ञापन
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे, तानाजी और देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Bollywood

हरियाणा में टैक्स फ्री हुई अजय की 'तानाजी', महाराष्ट्र में फडणवीस के पत्र का हुआ असर

15 जनवरी 2020

इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर और डायन
Television

फरवरी के लिए छोटे परदे की खास तैयारी, खतरों के खिलाड़ी और डायन के अलावा ये शोज देंगे दस्तक

15 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Anurag Kashyap, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी का अपमान करने पर इस बॉलीवुड हस्ती ने अनुराग कश्यप की लगाई क्लास, कही ये बात

15 जनवरी 2020

op nayyar
Bollywood

कभी रफी से झगड़ा, कभी लता से दूरी, पहली बार लाख रुपये लेने वाले संगीतकार की 10 अनसुनी कहानियां

15 जनवरी 2020

Sia
Hollywood

इस सिंगर ने डीजे डिप्लो को किया मैसेज- 'कैजुअल सेक्स के इच्छुक हैं तो संपर्क करें'

15 जनवरी 2020

Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar
Bollywood

इस साल गर्लफ्रेंड शिबानी दांडेकर से शादी नहीं करेंगे फरहान अख्तर, जानें क्या है बड़ी वजह

15 जनवरी 2020

Aarti Singh, Krishna Abhishek
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बहन आरती से मिलकर भावुक हुए कृष्णा अभिषेक, बताया किस वजह से दर्शक कर रहे उन्हें पसंद

15 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली क्राइम
Bollywood

'दिल्ली क्राइम 2' की तैयारियां पूरी, रसिका दुग्गल फिर ड्यूटी पर

15 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट चला रहा था बॉलीवुड कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर, मुंबई पुलिस ने ऐसे बिछाया जाल, किया गिरफ्तार

15 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan BIgg Boss 13
Television

दो हफ्ते आगे बढ़ जाएगा Bigg Boss 13? जानें क्या है इस वायरल खबर का सच

15 जनवरी 2020

अभिनेत्री दिव्या दत्ता
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री ने किया खुलासा, 'गोरे रंग की वजह से नहीं मिली थी फिल्म'

15 जनवरी 2020

Shefali, Asim and Parag
Television

शेफाली के पति ने घर में आते ही आसिम को दी धमकी, बोले- 'ऊंची आवाज में बात करेगा तो फाड़ दूंगा'

15 जनवरी 2020

Anurag Sharma and Nandini Gupta
Television

'ये है मोहब्बतें' का परम खुराना करने जा रहा शादी, इस दिन गर्लफ्रेंड संग लेंगे सात फेरे

15 जनवरी 2020

Madhurima Tuli, Vishal and Vijaya
Television

Bigg Boss 13: विशाल को फ्राईपैन से पीटते देख भड़कीं मधु की मां, बोलीं-'बेटी की हरकत से शर्मिंदा हूं'

15 जनवरी 2020

zaira wasim
zaira wasim - फोटो : Social Media
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone - फोटो : Social Media
Simi Garewal
Simi Garewal - फोटो : Social Media
Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Shehnaz Kaur Gill - फोटो : twitter
kabir bedi
kabir bedi
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह स्पॉट हुए ये मशहूर सितारे, दिखा इनका अलग अंदाज

मुंबई में अलग-अलग जगह नजर आया बॉलीवुड हस्तियों का जलवा। कहीं लोहड़ी का जश्न मनाते हुए तो कहीं पब्लिक प्लेस में स्पॉट हुए ये मशहूर सितारें।

15 जनवरी 2020

मणिशंकर 1:02

पाकिस्तान में बोले कांग्रेस नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर- NRC पर मोदी-शाह में मतभेद !

15 जनवरी 2020

कार 3:13

इन पुरानी कारों को देखकर आप कहेंगे वाह ! लेकिन कीमत जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

15 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:28

16 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

15 जनवरी 2020

डॉ उषा किरण खान 13:06

पद्मश्री और भारत भारती सम्मान से सम्मानित डॉ उषा किरण खान से अमर उजाला की खास बातचीत

15 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited