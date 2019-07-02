अकाउंट हैक के दावे पर जायरा वसीम का जवाब और हुमा कुरैशी हुईं ट्रोल सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

शहर चुनें

जायरा वसीम के एक्टिंग छोड़ने को लेकर कई लोगों ने सवाल उठाए हैं। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने इस बात की भी आशंका जताई थी कि कहीं उनका सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक तो नहीं हो गया। खुद उनके ने मैनेजर ने भी एक बयान में कहा था कि जायरा के सभी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट कम्प्रोमाइज हुए हैं और उन्होंने ये पोस्ट नहीं लिखे हैं। लेकिन अब इन सब बातों को क्लियर करते हुए जायरा ने ट्वीट किया है। जायरा ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि सोशल मीडिया पर जो पोस्ट है उसे उन्होंने खुद लिखा है।

पढ़ें: जायरा वसीम के मैनेजर का चौंकाने वाला दावा, एक्ट्रेस ने नहीं लिखी पोस्ट, अब सामने आई ये सच्चाई
Huma Qureshi
Bollywood

हुमा कुरैशी ने हार के बाद उठाए भारतीय टीम की 'भगवा' जर्सी पर सवाल, यूजर्स बोले- नौटंकी की जरूरत नहीं

2 जुलाई 2019

मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां के खिलाफ जारी हुआ फतवा तो दोस्त मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने दिया ऐसा करारा जवाब

2 जुलाई 2019

rajeev sen charu asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के भाई राजीव की शादी के बाद नई फोटो आई सामने, यूजर्स ने कर दिया ट्रोल

1 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के मैनेजर का चौंकाने वाला दावा, एक्ट्रेस ने नहीं लिखी पोस्ट, अब सामने आई ये सच्चाई

1 जुलाई 2019

ravi kishan
Bollywood

सांसद रवि किशन ने लोकसभा में गाया भोजपुरी गाना, अध्यक्ष ने बीच में टोकते हुए बोला कुछ ऐसा

1 जुलाई 2019

Anupam Kher With PM Modi
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात के बाद खुद को नहीं रोक पाए अनुपम खेर, ट्विटर पर लिखी ऐसी बात

2 जुलाई 2019

Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

तारा सुतारिया ने कर दिया था कबीर सिंह को 'रिजेक्ट', फिल्म के हिट होते ही आया ये जवाब

1 जुलाई 2019

90s ads
Bollywood

कभी टीवी पर आने वाले Ads से होती थी गाढ़ी दोस्ती, 5 विज्ञापन जिनकी धुन हमारे दिल में है बसी

1 जुलाई 2019

तमन्ना भाटिया
Bollywood

देखिए शाहरुख से लेकर ईशान तक के फैशन स्टाइल, जमाने बाद जादू जगाती दिखी ये हीरोइन

1 जुलाई 2019

swami chakrapani
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के 'एक्टिंग' छोड़ने के फैसले को स्वामी चक्रपाणि ने बताया सही, कहा- हिंदू एक्ट्रेस सीखें

2 जुलाई 2019

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन को बहुत मिस कर रही हैं सारा अली खान, इमोशनल पोस्ट में लिखी दिल की बात

2 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim, Raveena Tondon
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर फूटा रवीना टंडन का गुस्सा, दिया ये रिएक्शन

30 जून 2019

Celebs
Bollywood

युवराज सिंह की रिटायरमेंट पार्टी में उमडे़ सेलेब्स, एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड पर रही सबकी निगाहें

30 जून 2019

Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

2 सुपरहिट फिल्में देते ही 'दंगल गर्ल' ने छोड़ा बॉलीवुड, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा- 'धर्म से दूर हो रही थी'

30 जून 2019

madhubala, tabu, alia bhatt
Bollywood

5 ऐसी एक्ट्रेस, जो मुस्लिम पैदा हुईं, लेकिन नाम बदल बॉलीवुड में आईं और हासिल की शोहरत

1 जुलाई 2019

परिवार के साथ सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

परिवार संग घूमने निकली मोस्ट गूगल्ड अभिनेत्री सनी लियोनी, यूं सेट किए फैमिली गोल्स

1 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम से पहले ये 5 एक्टर भी बॉलीवुड में आंखों से ओझल, एक तो 3 बार मचा चुका है 'धूम'

1 जुलाई 2019

Celebs
Bollywood

नुसरत समेत इन 5 सेलेब्स पर भी जारी हो चुका है फतवा, नाहिद के खिलाफ तो 45 से ज्यादा

1 जुलाई 2019

juhi chawla
Bollywood

जूही चावला की बेटी जाह्नवी ने पूरी की स्कूलिंग, फेयरवेल की तस्वीरें आई सामने

1 जुलाई 2019

Jabariya Jodi
Bollywood

फिल्म जबरिया जोड़ी का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज, जानिए क्यों हो गई इतनी देर

2 जुलाई 2019

Shahrukh, Said and Ritesh wedding pics
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की 5 चर्चित शादियां, जहां धर्म की दीवारों को हटा एक हुए अलग-अलग धर्म के सेलेब्स

1 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम ने इस्लाम के लिए छोड़ी फिल्मी दुनिया, सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ने किया सपोर्ट तो कुछ ने ट्रोल

30 जून 2019

Zaira Wasim, Huma Qureshi
Zaira Wasim, Huma Qureshi - फोटो : Social Media
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi - फोटो : Social Media
Anupam Kher With PM Modi
Anupam Kher With PM Modi - फोटो : twitter
swami chakrapani
swami chakrapani - फोटो : Social Media
रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)
रवि किशन (फाइल फोटो)
नोएडा के SEZ में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी भीषण आग, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

नोएडा स्पेशल इकॉनमी जोन में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में अचानक आग लग जाने के कारण भगदड़ मच गई। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि आग लगने की इस घटना में करोड़ों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

1 जुलाई 2019

अशोक

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के बाद बोले अशोक गहलोत, 'उम्मीद है वो हमारी बातों पर करेंगे गौर'

1 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड

लंच डेट से निकलते स्पॉट हुए फरहान और शिबानी दांडेकर

1 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:04

271 करोड़ लेकर भागी यूएई के प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को झटका, दो और कांग्रेस विधायकों ने दिया इस्तीफा

1 जुलाई 2019

