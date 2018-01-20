बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन 5 एक्टर्स ने किए हैं सबसे ज्यादा एक्ट्रेस के रेप, इनके खिलाफ एक भी FIR नहीं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 05:46 PM IST
70 और 80 के दशक में ज्यादातर हर फिल्मों में रेप सीन हुआ करते थे। ऐसे सीन को परोसकर डायरेक्टर्स फिल्मों को हिट करने की कोशिश करते थे, लेकिन समय के साथ सामाजिक जिम्मेदारियों को समझते हुए अब डायरेक्टर्स ऐसे सीन्स को इग्नोर करते हैं। आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे खतरनाक विलेन के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो रेप सीन करने के लिए जाने जाते रहे हैं। यहां तक की वह रियल लाइफ में जैसे भी हो, लेकिन उनकी पहचान ही फिल्मों में उनके किरदार से होने लगी।
