पूनम पांडे-सनी लियोन समेत ऐसे होता है बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज का मेकअप, देखें ये तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Apr 2019 10:18 PM IST
poonam pandey
1 of 10
poonam pandey - फोटो : file
फिल्म जगत में पर्दे पर दिखने वाले ही नहीं बल्कि परदे के पीछे भी काम करने वाले उतनी ही मेहनत करते हैं जितनी फिल्म के सभी किरदार। इसमें चाहे स्पॉट ब्वॉय हो या फिर मेकअप मैन। जी हां, फिल्मों में एक्टर को हर किरदार में ढालने का सबसे बड़ा काम मेकअप मैन का ही होता है....चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि कैसे एक बंद कमरे में होता है इन 9 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का मेकअप......
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sunny leone sunny leone make up poonam pandey deepika padukone makeup katrina kaif makeup bollywood actors bollywood makeup actress makeup makeup दीपिका पादुकोण मेकअप बॉलीवुड मेकअप कटरीना मेकअप एक्ट्रेस मेकअप मेकअप
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

