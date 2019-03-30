शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sonakshi Sinha on her father Shatrughan Sinha leaves BJP & joining Congress said his good decision

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने भाजपा के खिलाफ निकाला गुस्सा, पिता के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने पर कही ये बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 30 Mar 2019 09:42 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha
1 of 5
Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : ani
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर और भाजपा के बागी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा इन दिनों अपने राजनीतिक दांवपेंच को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। हाल ही में बीजेपी पार्टी ने उन्हें कहीं से भी लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट नहीं दिया। इसके बाद से उनके भाजपा छोड़ने की खबरें आने लगीं। अब खबर है कि वह जल्द ही कांग्रेस पार्टी में शामिल हो सकते हैं। इस बीच शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा की बेटी और एक्ट्रेस सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने पापा के राजनीति दांवपेंच पर बड़ी बात बोली है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sonakshi sinha shatrughan sinha lok sabha elections 2019 lok sabha elections bjp congress patna sahib सोनाक्षी सिन्हा शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव बीजेपी कांग्रेस पटना साहिब
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने किया बीमारी की खुलासा और सारा अली खान हुईं ट्रोल सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

30 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt photoshoot
Bollywood

आलिया पर लगा फोटोशूट कॉपी करने का आरोप, ट्रोल करने वालों को ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

30 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Ranveer, Deepika
Bollywood

भंसाली से बोले रणवीर सिंह 'आपने मुझे मेरी पत्नी से मिला दिया', सुनकर दीपिका की आंखों में आए आंसू

30 मार्च 2019

malaika arjun
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर संग शादी की तारीख तय होने पर मलाइका ने चुप्पी तोड़ी, दिया ये जवाब

29 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
shloka mehta
Bollywood

मुकेश अंबानी की बहू श्लोका की तस्वीरें वायरल, 20 दिन पहले बनी थीं आकाश की दुल्हन

29 मार्च 2019

Bollywood stars
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन हस्तियों ने की 2 से ज्यादा शादियां, एक ने तो 70 की उम्र में की चौथी शादी

30 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

ससुर को पिता से ज्यादा मानती हैं ये 5 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, 2 कर चुकी हैं साथ में काम

29 मार्च 2019

Sara, Shahrukh
Bollywood

शाहरुख को 'अंकल' बुलाने पर ट्रोल हुई सारा अली खान, ट्विटर पर भिड़े फैंस

30 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
maanyata dutt
Bollywood

रॉयल लाइफ जीने की शौकीन हैं संजय दत्त की तीसरी पत्नी मान्यता, थाईलैंड से सामने आईं बोल्ड तस्वीरें

29 मार्च 2019

jividha
Bollywood

'ये दिल आशिकाना' की ये एक्ट्रेस आजकल कहां है, पहली ही फिल्म सुपरहिट फिर भी क्यों नहीं मिला काम

29 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

भाजपा से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने की अटकलों पर जानिए क्या बोलीं माधुरी दीक्षित?

29 मार्च 2019

shatrughan sinha
Bollywood

बीजेपी से निकलने पर एक्टर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का छलका दर्द, ट्विटर पर पार्टी के लिए लिखी ये बात

29 मार्च 2019

उत्पल दत्त
Bollywood

इस एक्टर की वजह से चुनाव में हारी थी कांग्रेस सरकार, बौखलाहट में कई महीनों के लिए भेज दिया था जेल

29 मार्च 2019

ये फिल्मी सितारे लड़ेंगे चुनाव
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में उतरेंगे उर्मिला समेत सिनेमा जगत के ये 5 सेलिब्रिटीज, 4 को तो मिल गई टिकट

29 मार्च 2019

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत को फोटोशूट में कुछ ऐसा करने को कहा, सेट से भागीं और नंबर भी बदला

29 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

इस बीमारी से जूझ रहीं आलिया भट्ट, बोलीं- 'कभी भी रो पड़ती हूं'

29 मार्च 2019

Sara, Kartik, Sushant
Bollywood

कार्तिक और सुशांत को लेकर क्या सोचती हैं सारा अली खान, करीबी ने बताया पूरा सच

30 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

एकतरफा प्यार के शिकार हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक को भी नसीब नहीं हुई मोहब्बत

28 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

ऑटो रिक्शा में बैठ बेटी ट्विंकल संग सैलून पहुंचीं डिंपल कपाड़िया, देखें दोनों का जबरदस्त स्टाइल

29 मार्च 2019

Ranbir Kapoor,Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 5 एक्टर्स की 5 बहनें, जो चर्चाओं में तो रहीं पर फिल्मों से दूर

29 मार्च 2019

junglee, notebook
Bollywood

विद्युत जामवाल और सलमान खान की ये दो फिल्में रिलीज, पहले दिन कमा सकती हैं इतने करोड़

29 मार्च 2019

Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

इन 5 एक्ट्रेस की निजी तस्वीरें लीक होने की फैल चुकी है अफवाह, खूब रोई थीं बहनें

29 मार्च 2019

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : ani
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha - फोटो : social media
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha - फोटो : file photo
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा - फोटो : PTI
shatrughan sinha
shatrughan sinha - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.