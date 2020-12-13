शहर चुनें
Siddharth Shukla Beats A Poor Delivery Boy and Akshay Kumar Reduced His Fees entertainment news

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर लगा मारपीट का आरोप और अक्षय कुमार ने घटाई अपनी फीस, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 01:20 AM IST
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और अक्षय कुमार
1 of 5
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम, पीटीआई
बिग बॉस 13 फेम अभिनेता सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के अपने जन्मदिन के दिन मुसीबत में पड़ गए। दरअसल सिद्धार्थ का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें उनके ऊपर बेवजह किसी व्यक्ति को मारने- पीटने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है।

VIDEO: बर्थडे पर बुरे फंसे सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, बेवजह कर दी डिलीवरी ब्वॉय की पिटाई

 
entertainment bollywood national siddharth shukla akshay kumar ajay devgan hrithik roshan sussanne khan
 
