शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Shashi Tharoor Support Naseeruddin Shah and Kangana Ranaut reply entertainment news

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में शशि थरूर और कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जबाव, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 06:40 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
नागरिकता कानून पर अभिनेता नसीरुद्दीन शाह और अनुपम खेर के बीच हुई तीखी बहस पर अब सियासत भी गर्म हो चली है। बीजेपी की दिवंगत नेता सुषमा स्वराज के पति स्वराज कौशल ने नसीरुद्दीन शाह को अकृतज्ञ बताकर उनकी आलोचना की थी। इस पर जवाब देते हुए कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने स्वराज कौशल को आंड़े हाथों लिया है।

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में कूदे शशि थरूर, स्वराज कौशल को यूं दिया जवाब
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
shashi tharoor naseeruddin shah kangana ranaut anupam kher bigg boss 13 nandita das citizenship amendment act
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

सैफ और दीपिका वाले बयान पर कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जवाब, बोलीं- मैंने जो भी कहा...

24 जनवरी 2020

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

वरुण धवन से शादी के सवाल पर श्रद्धा कपूर का जवाब, बोलीं- जब भी मेरी शादी होती है...

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Shashi Tharoor
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में कूदे शशि थरूर, स्वराज कौशल को यूं दिया जवाब

24 जनवरी 2020

Nandita Das
Bollywood

नागिरकता कानून पर आया नंदिता दास का बयान बोलीं- हर जगह अब शाहीन बाग बन रहा है...

24 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो में कंटेस्टेंट्स के घरवाले लेंगे एंट्री, जानिए किसके घर से कौन आएगा

23 जनवरी 2020

कटरीना कैफ, विक्की कौशल
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल संग अफेयर की खबरों के बीच दुल्हन के अवतार में दिखीं कटरीना, दोस्तों संग खेला ताश

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Rinzing Denzongpa
Bollywood

'स्क्वॉड' में नजर आएगा हिंदी सिनेमा का पहला हेलीकॉप्टर चेज सीन, स्टंट्स देख जॉन अब्राहम भी हुए हैरान

24 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ से लड़ते ही शहनाज के खिलाफ हुए ये सितारे, कहा, 'सना ने किया उनका इस्तेमाल'

23 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

फैन की इस तारीफ से गदगद हुए आयुष्मान खुराना, लिखा- 'हम इसी के लिए जीते हैं'

23 जनवरी 2020

मानुषी छिल्लर और अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की 'पृथ्वीराज' से सामने आई मानुषी की तस्वीर, संयोगिता का निभा रही हैं किरदार

23 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
ऐतिहासिक फिल्में
Bollywood

'तानाजी' और 'जोधा अकबर' से 'पद्मावत' तक, क्या बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में इतिहास से हो रही है छेड़छाड़ ?

23 जनवरी 2020

shahrukh khan
Bollywood

क्या जल्दी मिलेगी फैंस को 'गुड न्यूज'? शाहरुख ने एक साथ 61 फिल्मों के शीर्षक करवाए पंजीकृत

23 जनवरी 2020

Hottest Kissing Scenes On-screen Actors gay kissing Like ayushmann khurrana
Bollywood

आयुष्मान से पहले इन अभिनेताओं ने निभाया गे का किरदार, KISS से भी नहीं किया परहेज

23 जनवरी 2020

Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने 20 जवाबों से किए कई खुलासे, सवालों में CAA से लेकर 'अबराम' और 'मन्नत' भी शामिल

23 जनवरी 2020

नसीरुद्दीन शाह और अनुपम खेर के बीच जुबानी जंग
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन-अनुपम के विवाद में कूदे सुषमा स्वराज के पति, इस एक्टर को बताया 'अकृतज्ञ' और 'निराश आदमी'

23 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान के बंगले 'मन्नत' पर थी सलमान खान की नजर, लेकिन इस वजह से नहीं बनी बात

23 जनवरी 2020

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से अगली फिल्म के बारे में फैन ने पूछा सवाल, 'किंग खान' का जवाब हो रहा है वायरल

23 जनवरी 2020

नसीरुद्दीन शाह, अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

पहले भी टकरा चुके हैं नसीरुद्दीन शाह और अनुपम खेर, अब एक दूसरे को बताया 'जोकर' और 'कुंठित'

23 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका, दिशा- आदित्या और भूमि
Bollywood

भूमि ने शुरू की 'दुर्गावती' की शूटिंग, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने मनीष मल्होत्रा को किया इग्नोर, पांच खबरें

23 जनवरी 2020

Archana Puran Singh Kapil Sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा की फीस पर अर्चना पूरन सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, सुनकर अजय-काजोल भी रह गए हैरान

23 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
Bollywood

Republic Day 2020: देशभक्ति पर बनीं ये 10 फिल्में, कभी आई 'क्रांति' तो कभी हुई 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक'

23 जनवरी 2020

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत का फूटा इंदिरा जयसिंह पर गुस्सा, कहा-'ऐसी औरतों की कोख से पैदा होते हैं दुष्कर्मी'

23 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Nandita Das
Nandita Das - फोटो : Social Media
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut - फोटो : Social Media
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

24 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 24 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

23 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड 1:10

झारखंड: लोहरदगा में सीएए के समर्थन में निकाले जुलूस पर पथराव, कर्फ्यू लागू

23 जनवरी 2020

मेजर शीना नैय्यर 3:13

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : जानिए कौन हैं मेजर शीना नैय्यर, जिन्होने किया देश को गौरवान्वित

23 जनवरी 2020

कैप्टन तान्या शेरगिल 2:02

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में नेतृत्व करने जा रहीं कैप्टन तान्या शेरगिल से खास बातचीत

23 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर 3:42

कानपुर में तैयार किया गया आठ फीट से ऊंचा बैंगन का पेड़, जानिए इस अनोखे बैंगन की खासियत

23 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited