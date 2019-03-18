शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   shashi kapoor and jennifer kendal love story on his 81st birth anniversary

पत्नी के निधन के बाद बोट पर बैठकर फूट-फूट कर रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 10:39 AM IST
Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
1 of 10
Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
शशि कपूर और जेनिफर कैंडल की प्रेम कहानी भले आज से यही कोई 52 साल पहले शुरू हुई थी लेकिन इसे आज भी बॉलीवुड की सबसे बेमिसाल लव स्टोरी मानने में शायद ही किसी को कोई मुश्किल होगी। ये लव स्टोरी शुरू हुई थी, 1956 में और उसके बाद शशि कपूर अपने पूरे जीवन भर इस मोहब्बत से बाहर नहीं निकल पाए थे। वैसे इसकी शुरुआत बेहद दिलचस्प अंदाज में हुई थी। त्रिशूल फिल्म का एक गाना है, 'मोहब्बत बड़े काम की चीज है, काम की चीज है', जिसमें शशि कपूर अपने शोख और चुलबुले अंदाज में माशूका हेमामालिनी के साथ बार बार ये दोहरा रहे हैं कि मोहब्बत बड़े काम की चीज़ है। ये शशि कपूर के लिए केवल एक फिल्म के गाने के बोल भर नहीं थे क्योंकि उनका पूरा जीवन ही प्रेम से सजा संवरा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shashi kapoor jennifer kendal shashi and jennifer love story शशि कपूर जेनिफर कैंडल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

shashi kapoor
Bollywood

शशि कपूर हो गए थे पाई-पाई के मोहताज, निर्वस्त्र हीरोइन के सामने हाथ जोड़कर खड़े होना पड़ गया था भारी

18 मार्च 2019

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

38 साल की करीना ब्लैक गाउन में दिखीं इतनी खूबसूरत, यूजर्स बोले- 'कोई हक नहीं तुम इतनी खूबसूरत लगो'

18 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ameesha patel
Bollywood

अमीषा पटेल के वीडियो शूट ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाई खलबली, 3 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा

18 मार्च 2019

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

सिनेमा के 106 साल के इतिहास को भारी नुकसान, 31 हजार फिल्मों की ओरिजनल रील हुई नष्ट

18 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
aamir khan
Bollywood

VIDEO: आमिर खान और करीना कपूर पहुंचे किसान के घर, जमीन पर बैठकर खाई पूरी-सब्जी

18 मार्च 2019

pm modi film poster
Bollywood

मनोहर परिकर के निधन के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की बायोपिक का दूसरा पोस्टर लांच प्रोग्राम कैंसिल

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

45 की उम्र में भी 20 साल की दिखती हैं मलाइका अरोड़ा, ये 10 पुरानी तस्वीरें हैं सबूत

18 मार्च 2019

badla, captain marvel
Bollywood

अमिताभ-तापसी की 'बदला' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट, 10वें दिन 'कैप्टन मार्वल' को छोड़ दिया पीछे

18 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

कटरीना के साथ अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में पहुंचे विक्की कौशल, गर्लफ्रेंड संग फिर स्पॉट हुए फरहान अख्तर

18 मार्च 2019

Manohar Parrikar
Bollywood

मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर सितारे दुखी और सारा अली खान हुईं ट्रोल सहित ये एंटरटेनमेंट की बड़ी खबरें

18 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
Manohar Parrikar, Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

मनोहर परिकर के निधन की खबर सुनते ही अमिताभ भावुक, तस्वीर शेयर कर बोले- 'देश ने जेंटलमैन को खो दिया'

18 मार्च 2019

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

जुड़वा बच्चों और पति डेनियल संग लंच पर निकलीं सनी लियोन, कुछ इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

18 मार्च 2019

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl
Bollywood

एक्स वाइफ सुजैन के साथ लंच पर गए ऋतिक रोशन, सोनाली ब्रेंद्रे भी दिखीं परिवार के साथ

18 मार्च 2019

John Abraham, Priya Runchal
Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद जॉन अब्राहम ने खोला राज, पत्नी के लाइमलाइट से दूर रहने की बताई असली वजह

18 मार्च 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

करीना-रोजा की वजह से नहीं,इस कारण से हुआ था अमृता सिंह और सैफ का तलाक

17 मार्च 2019

radhika merchant
Bollywood

अंबानी खानदान की 'छोटी बहू' बन सकती हैं ये बिजनेसवूमेन, 10 अनदेखी तस्वीरें बयां कर रहीं नजदीकियां

17 मार्च 2019

अक्षय कुमार-मनोहर परिकर
Bollywood

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर के निधन पर फिल्मी सितारों ने ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

17 मार्च 2019

पाक कलाकार
Bollywood

पुलवामा अटैक पर चुप थे ये पाक कलाकार, न्यूजीलैंड मस्जिद हमले पर खुलकर बोले

17 मार्च 2019

Manohar Parrikar, Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

'उरी' के बाद मनोहर परिकर ने पूछा था 'हाउज द जोश', भावुक कर देगा ये वीडियो

18 मार्च 2019

Mia Khalifa Robert Sandberg
Bollywood

एडल्ट स्टार बनने से पहले रेस्टोरेंट में काम करती थीं मिया खलीफा, स्कूल में लड़कियां उड़ाती थी मजाक

17 मार्च 2019

Tamanna bhatia, Sajid khan
Bollywood

#MeToo: साजिद खान के समर्थन में आईं तमन्ना भाटिया, कहा- मेरे साथ कभी नहीं...'

18 मार्च 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन के साथ बाईक पर बैठी सारा अली खान ने की ऐसी हरकत, लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई क्लास

18 मार्च 2019

Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
पत्नी जेनिफर केंडल के साथ शशि कपूर
पत्नी जेनिफर केंडल के साथ शशि कपूर
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
jennifer kendal shashi kapoor
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.