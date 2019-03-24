शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से इंकार करते ही ट्रोल हुईं सपना, यूजर बोले- 'मथुरा से टिकट न मिला, इसलिए?'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 05:53 PM IST
बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट और हरियाणवी डांसर सपना चौधरी ने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की खबरों से साफ इनकार किया है । शनिवार यानी 23 मार्च को सपना के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की खबर आई थी । कुछ तस्वीरें भी वायरल हुई थीं । इनमें से एक तस्वीर में सपना, प्रियंका गांधी के साथ नजर आई थीं । 
