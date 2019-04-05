शहर चुनें

राजकुमार हिरानी पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों से संजय दत्त निराश, #metoo पीड़िता को दे डाली सलाह

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Apr 2019 04:23 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani
1 of 5
Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्टर संजय दत्त इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'कलंक' को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। इस फिल्म के प्रमोशन के दौरान उन्होंने डायरेक्टर राजकुमार हिरानी पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों को लेकर बड़ी बात बोली है। संजय दत्त ने हिरानी पर लगे सभी आरोपों को गलत बताया है। साथ ही ये कहा है कि जिस महिला ने उन पर आरोप लगाए हैं उन्होंने सबसे पहले एफआईआर दर्ज करवानी चाहिए थी। 
sanjay dutt rajkumar hirani kalank metoo sanju संजय दत्त राजकुमार हिरानी कलंक मीटू संजू
Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani
Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani - फोटो : social media
kalank
kalank - फोटो : file photo
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt - फोटो : file photo
Rajkumar Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Kalank teaser poster
Kalank teaser poster - फोटो : twitter
