{"_id":"5c9c47a8bdec22141231f642","slug":"sandhya-mridul-celebrating-her-birthday-she-was-in-news-to-allegation-sexual-harassment-on-alok-nath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 '\u0930\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- '\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sandhya Mridul
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c47a8bdec22141231f642","slug":"sandhya-mridul-celebrating-her-birthday-she-was-in-news-to-allegation-sexual-harassment-on-alok-nath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 '\u0930\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- '\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sandhya mridul and alok nath
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5c9c47a8bdec22141231f642","slug":"sandhya-mridul-celebrating-her-birthday-she-was-in-news-to-allegation-sexual-harassment-on-alok-nath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 '\u0930\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- '\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sandhya Mridul
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c9c47a8bdec22141231f642","slug":"sandhya-mridul-celebrating-her-birthday-she-was-in-news-to-allegation-sexual-harassment-on-alok-nath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 '\u0930\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- '\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आलोक नाथ
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5c9c47a8bdec22141231f642","slug":"sandhya-mridul-celebrating-her-birthday-she-was-in-news-to-allegation-sexual-harassment-on-alok-nath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 '\u0930\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e- '\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sandhya Mridul
- फोटो : social media