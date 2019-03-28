शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sandhya Mridul celebrating her Birthday she was in news to allegation sexual harassment on Alok Nath

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 'रील पिता' पर लगाया था यौन शोषण का आरोप, कहा था- 'शराब पीते ही हो जाते थे बेकाबू'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 09:33 AM IST
Sandhya Mridul
1 of 5
Sandhya Mridul - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्टर संध्या मृदुल का जन्मदिन 28 मार्च को होता है। उन्होंने 'हम तुम घोस्ट', 'रागिनी एमएमएस 2' और 'साथिया' जैसी कई फिल्मों में काम किया है। बीते साल संध्या मृदुल उस समय काफी सुर्खियों में थीं जब उन्होंने बॉलीवुड के मशहूर कलाकारा आलोक नाथ पर यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए अपनी आपबीती बताई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sandhya mridul birthday special alok nath metoo campaign संध्या मृदुल जन्मदिन विशेष आलोक नाथ metoo कैंपेन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Shah rukh Khan, Gauri Khan
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड थिएटर डे पर गौरी की तस्वीर शेयर कर शाहरुख ने लिखा-तुम्हारे साथ हूँ तो लगता है स्टेज पर हूं

28 मार्च 2019

Shatrughan Sinha
Bollywood

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के कांग्रेस ज्वॉइन करने और अक्षय खन्ना के जन्मदिन सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

28 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
salman khan
Bollywood

सऊदी में सलमान खान को फैंस की भीड़ ने घेरा, सुरक्षा के लिए शेरा को करना पड़ा ऐसा काम

28 मार्च 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं सारा अली खान, मीडिया को देखकर दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

28 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने शाहरुख-सलमान सहित कई बड़े स्टार्स को पीछे छोड़ा, बनाया यह बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

28 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के झूठ की असल वजह कांग्रेस नहीं कुछ और, दोस्त के खुलासे पर मां ने लगाई मुहर

28 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों अरबाज को तलाक देने पर मजबूर हुईं मलाइका, इंटरव्यू में खोला था एक रात पहले का राज

27 मार्च 2019

ira khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी इरा ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ शेयर की फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'तुम लकी हो दिल मत तोड़ना इसका'

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
urmila matondkar
Bollywood

कश्मीरी बिजनेसमैन से शादी करके सुर्खियों में आई थीं उर्मिला अब कांग्रेस का हाथ थामा

27 मार्च 2019

Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Sahane
Bollywood

रेणुका शहाणे ने आशुतोष राणा से की थी दूसरी शादी, उम्र में 4 साल छोटे एक्टर से ऐसे हुआ था प्यार

28 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
mishal kriplani
Bollywood

कौन है वो लड़का जिस पर आया आमिर खान की बेटी का दिल, तस्वीरें शेयर की तो मचा तहलका

27 मार्च 2019

Urmila Jaya Isha
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में उतरेंगे सिनेमाजगत के ये पांच बड़े चेहरे, हाल ही में थामा है राजनीति का दामन

27 मार्च 2019

Kamaal R Khan, Giriraj Singh
Bollywood

कमाल आर खान ने भाजपा नेता गिरिराज सिंह पर ली चुटकी, हुआ बवाल तो डिलीट कर दिया ट्वीट

28 मार्च 2019

Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की बायोपिक के प्रोड्यूसर के जवाब से संतुष्ट नहीं जावेद अख्तर, बोले कौन है संदीप सिंह?

28 मार्च 2019

राजपाल यादव
Bollywood

जेल की सजा काटने के बाद राजपाल यादव ने उड़ेला दर्द, बोले- 'भरोसेमंद लोगों ने उठाया गलत फायदा'

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood 50 Year plus Actor
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को जान से मारना चाहता है ये शख्स, 'रोडीज रियल हीरोज' में हुआ खुलासा

27 मार्च 2019

urmila matondkar
Bollywood

एक और एक्ट्रेस उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने थामा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ', राहुल गांधी ने ऐसे किया स्वागत

27 मार्च 2019

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

किन्नर का किरदार निभाकर इन 5 एक्टर्स ने खूब बटोरी वाहवाही, एक का चेहरा देखते ही डर गए थे लोग

27 मार्च 2019

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

शादी की तारीख तय होने की अटकलों के बीच क्लीनिक के बाहर दिखीं मलाइका, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2019

भोजपुरी अभिनेता
Bollywood

भोजपुरी पर मेहरबान हुई भाजपा, पार्टी में शामिल हुए ये अभिनेता करेंगे चुनाव में PM मोदी का प्रचार

27 मार्च 2019

Akshaye Khanna
Bollywood

अक्षय ही नहीं ये 9 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी हैं सिंगल, कोई 40 तो कोई हो रहा 50 के पार

28 मार्च 2019

Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul - फोटो : social media
sandhya mridul and alok nath
sandhya mridul and alok nath - फोटो : amar ujala
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul - फोटो : social media
आलोक नाथ
आलोक नाथ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Sandhya Mridul
Sandhya Mridul - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.