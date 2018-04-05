शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Salman Khan Official Statement On Jodhpur Court Verdict In Black Buck Poaching Case

सलमान खान के जेल जाते ही सामने आए वकील,कोर्ट के फैसले पर उठाए 2 बड़े सवाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 08:01 PM IST
सलमान खान
1 of 5
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान खान की बेल की अर्जी पर जोधपुर कोर्ट में शुक्रवार सुबह 10:30 बजे सुनवाई होगी। सलमान खान ने सजा खत्म करने की भी अपील की है। एक्टर के वकील आनंद देसाई ने आधिकारिक बयान जारी किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
salman khan jodhpur court verdict black buck poaching

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

salman khan 5 years jail and routine in black buck poaching case
Bollywood

जेल में 55 रुपए दिहाड़ी लेंगे अरबों के मालिक सलमान खान, रूटीन जान लें ऐसी हो सकती है जिंदगी

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान के खिलाफ थे ये 5 सबूत, जिस पर कोर्ट ने सुनाई 5 साल की सजा

5 अप्रैल 2018

sushmita sen
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'पत्नी' ने डाली हॉट तस्वीर तो मिला प्रपोजल, 'मुझसे शादी करोगी'

5 अप्रैल 2018

Samir Soni
Bollywood

सलमान के सपोर्ट में उतरा बॉलीवुड, मामले में बरी एक्ट्रेस के पति ने कहा, 'न्याय अधूरा'

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान के साथ शेरा
Bollywood

20 सालों से सलमान के साथ है बॉडीगार्ड शेरा, फीस सुनकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

5 अप्रैल 2018

अलवीरा और अर्पिता
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ हर मुसीबत में खड़ी रही हैं बहन अलवीरा, फैसला आते ही फफक कर रो पड़ींं

5 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

Jodhpur court found salman khan guilty in black buck case
Bollywood

कोर्ट में जज के सामने क्या बोले सलमान खान, जेल जाना तो तय पर आगे क्या रास्ता?

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan and Saif

काले हिरण मामले के जांच अधिकारी का 20 साल बाद बड़ा खुलासा, सैफ-सलमान निशाने पर

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जेल जाने से पहले गर्लफ्रेंड को यह तोहफा दे गए सलमान खान

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान समेत 10 ऐसे स्टार्स जिनके दामन पर अपराध के दाग, कुछ तो खा चुके हैं जेल की हवा

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान को सजा मिलते ही ट्वीट्स का लगा अंबार, यूजर्स जमकर उड़ा रहे 'भाईजान' और काले हिरण का मजाक

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

काला हिरण केस में सलमान के खिलाफ ये हैं 5 पुख्ता सबूत, जो करवा सकती है 6 साल तक की जेल

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से लेकर सैफ तक 'हम साथ-साथ हैं' की स्टारकास्ट का बदल गया है लुक, ऐसे दिखते थे 20 साल पहले

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान की सजा का ऐलान होते ही निराश हुए फैंस, किए ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान को है यह गंभीर बीमारी, जेब में भूलकर भी नहीं रखते यह चीज

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान को 5 साल की सजा होते ही 20 साल पुराना ये VIDEO वायरल, देखना चाहेंगे?

5 अप्रैल 2018

Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित से जुड़ा सवाल सुनते ही आपा खो बैठे संजय दत्त, इवेंट छोड़ फौरन निकले

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

दांव पर लगे हैं बॉलीवुड के 500 करोड़, सलमान खान के जेल जाते ही हिली इंडस्ट्री

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इकलौते एक्टर हैं सलमान, जिनके नाम पर दर्ज ये 10 बड़े रिकॉर्ड कोई तोड़ न पाया

5 अप्रैल 2018

photos of salman khan reached jodhpr court for black buck poaching case hearing in few minutes
Bollywood

5 साल की सजा मिलते ही सलमान खान की आंखों में आंसू, तस्वीरों में देखें जेल पहुंचे 'सुल्तान'

5 अप्रैल 2018

Tabu
Bollywood

जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट पर फैन ने किया ऐसा काम, अभी तक सदमे में हैं तब्बू

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

राष्ट्रपति भवन में हुई थी सलमान की इस सुपरहिट फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग, दिलचस्प हैं इसके किस्से

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
salman khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
salman

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.