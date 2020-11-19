शहर चुनें
सलमान खान के ड्राइवर सहित दो स्टाफ कोरोना पॉजिटिव, एक्टर ने खुद को किया आइसोलेट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 07:59 AM IST
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
कोरोना वायरस का कहर लगातार इन दिनों देखने को मिल रहा है। इससे कोई भी अछूता नहीं रहा है। अब हाल ही में बॉलीवुड के दबंग यानी कि सलमान खान ने भी इस महामारी से बचने के लिए खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है। हालांकि सलमान खुद कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं हैं लेकिन उनके स्टाफ के दो मेंबर्स इस संक्रमण की चपेट में आ गए हैं।
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : instagram: colorstv
राधे
राधे - फोटो : amar ujala, mumbai
शूटिंग
शूटिंग - फोटो : Social Media
परिवार के साथ अमिताभ बच्चन
परिवार के साथ अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
