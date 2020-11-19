सलमान खान के ड्राइवर सहित दो स्टाफ कोरोना पॉजिटिव, एक्टर ने खुद को किया आइसोलेट

{"_id":"5fb5d8578ebc3ec5ef0317b2","slug":"salman-khan-in-self-isolation-after-his-staff-tested-positive-for-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0907\u0938\u094b\u0932\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
सलमान खान
- फोटो : instagram: colorstv
राधे
- फोटो : amar ujala, mumbai
शूटिंग
- फोटो : Social Media
परिवार के साथ अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया