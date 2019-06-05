शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Salman Khan bharat special screening to anand kumar reaction on Super 30 these are top 5 news today

भारत की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग और सुपर 30 पर आनंद कुमार का रिएक्शन सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 06:29 AM IST
1 of 5
salman khan,katrina kaif, bharat - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सलमान खान ने रखी 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कटरीना कैफ और एक्टर सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' आज सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले सलमान खान और मेकर्स ने अपने परिवार और करीबियों के लिए 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी। 'भारत' की स्क्रीनिंग में बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे पहुंचे और फिल्म को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दी। तस्वीरों के जरिए हम आपको बताते हैं कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की 'भारत' देखने के लिए कौन-कौन से सितारे पहुंचे। 

पढ़ें: 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, सनी लियोनी से लेकर जाह्नवी तक, पहुंचे ये सितारे
 
