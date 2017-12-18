बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिलीज से पहले ही 'टाइगर जिंदा है' ने उड़ाए होश, टिकट के दाम कर देंगे 'बेहोश'
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 08:35 AM IST
सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ स्टारर फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' इस शुक्रवार सिनेमाघर में रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म की एडवांस बुकिंग चल रही है और कई शो तो हाउसफुल भी हो चुके हैं। लोगों को इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार है और इसका पूरा फायदा सिनेमाघर मालिक उठा रहे हैं।
