शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Priyanka Chopra Cried and Ileana D'Cruz Sleepwalks top entertainment news

प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं इमोशनल और इलियाना ने किया बीमारी का खुलासा सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 06:46 AM IST
Ileana D'Cruz
1 of 5
Ileana D'Cruz - फोटो : Social Media
अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा लंबे समय बाद फिल्म 'द स्काई इज पिंक' से बॉलीवुड में वापसी करने वाली हैं। उनके फैंस और सिनेप्रेमी इस फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार भी कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म का प्रियंका जोर-शोर से प्रमोशन भी कर रही हैं। इस बीच 'द स्काई इज पिंक' के प्रमोशन के दौरान प्रियंका चोपड़ा के रोने का वीडियो सामने आया है।

'द स्काई इज पिंक' के प्रीमियर में आंसूओं को नहीं रोक पाईं प्रियंका, रोते हुए वीडियो हो गया वायरल
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
riddhima kapoor ileana d'cruz ramya krishnan priyanka chopra entertainment news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Ramya Krishnan
Bollywood

शाहरुख-अमिताभ के साथ रोमांस कर चुकी हैं 'बाहुबली' की राजमाता, 200 से ज्यादा फिल्मों कर चुकी हैं काम

15 सितंबर 2019

Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्मों से दूर होकर भी करोड़ों कमाती है कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, इसलिए बनाई बॉलीवुड से दूरी

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

जब रणबीर कपूर की बहन पर लगा चोरी का आरोप, मांगनी पड़ी थी माफी

15 सितंबर 2019

Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की बहन को दुश्मन समझती हैं करिश्मा, सालों से इस बात पर चल रहा है झगड़ा

15 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
ileana dcruz
Bollywood

इलियाना डिक्रूज ने किया बीमारी का खुलासा, बोलीं- इसे समझने का और कोई तरीका नहीं बचता...

15 सितंबर 2019

Sonakshi Sinha
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने कसा तंज, बोलीं- बनावटी नहीं, मुझे रियल रहना पसंद

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने उठाया 70 किलो वजन और सितारों ने आयुष्मान खुराना को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, 5 खबरें

14 सितंबर 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

रोते हुए वीडियो पोस्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं राखी सावंत, यूजर्स बोले- रितेश ने छोड़ दिया या खुद ले लिया तलाक?

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

'द स्काई इज पिंक' के प्रीमियर में आंसूओं को नहीं रोक पाईं प्रियंका, रोते हुए वीडियो हो गया वायरल

14 सितंबर 2019

mr bean
Hollywood

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कार के मालिक हैं 'मिस्टर बीन', लाइफस्टाइल ऐसा कि राजा-महाराजाओं को भी पीछे छोड़ दें

14 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

बेडरूम से राखी का रोते हुए वीडियो आया सामने, बोली-एक दिन और बीत गया, तुम आज भी नहीं...

14 सितंबर 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने लगातार जलाए रखी सिनेमा में हिंदी की मशाल, बॉलीवुड शब्द से है सख्त नफरत

14 सितंबर 2019

atul kapoor and vijay vikram singh
Television

बिग बॉस की 'रौबदार' आवाज के पीछे हैं ये दो चेहरे, राज बड़े गहरे, सलमान भी मानते हुकुम

14 सितंबर 2019

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस के 10 अंदरुनी राज, हमसे जान लीजिए आज, हर सीजन में कैसे बेवकूफ बनते हैं दर्शक?

14 सितंबर 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

केआरके के नए गाने को शेयर करने पर ट्रोल हुए अमिताभ, यूजर्स बोले- सर जी,आपने ऐसा क्यों किया?

14 सितंबर 2019

Salman Khan station master look Bigg Boss 13 promo
Television

सलमान के 'बिग बॉस 13' में दिखेंगे ये 10 बदलाव, 400 करोड़ फीस लेकर थीम तक सब कुछ बटोरेगा सुर्खियां

14 सितंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

आते ही हिट हुआ रानू मंडल का पहला गाना, अब तक एक करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा

14 सितंबर 2019

bigg boss winners
Television

'बिग बॉस' के अब तक के 12 विजेता, किसी को मिली फिल्में तो कोई जी रहा गुमनामी की जिंदगी

14 सितंबर 2019

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Sara
Bollywood

संजय दत्त से लेकर आलिया भट्ट तक ये सितारे हुए स्पॉट, तस्वीरों में देखिए कौन कर रहा क्या

14 सितंबर 2019

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

व्हीलचेयर पर मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुए इरफान खान,लंदन से सर्जरी करवाकर लौटे भारत

14 सितंबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

जन्मदिन के दिन ही आयुष्मान खुराना के लिए बुरी खबर, रिलीज के कुछ घंटों बाद ही लीक हो गई 'ड्रीम गर्ल'

14 सितंबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

आयुष्मान के बर्थडे पर ताहिरा ने पति को किस करते हुए तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा-तुम्हें बदलता देखकर...

14 सितंबर 2019

Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz - फोटो : Social Media
ramya krishnan
ramya krishnan
Riddhima Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
ileana dcruz
ileana dcruz
sonakshi sinha
sonakshi sinha - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार की नई योजना दूध और मुर्गा साथ में बिकेगा, भाजपा ने जताया ऐतराज

मध्य प्रदेश की कमलनाथ सरकार ने एक नई योजना शुरू की है। जिसके तहत पूरे राज्य में एक ही दुकान में मुर्गा और दूध बेचा जाएगा। वहीं सूबे की कांग्रेस सरकार के इस फैसले पर भाजपा ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताया है।

14 सितंबर 2019

आर्थिक सुस्ती 1:52

आर्थिक सुस्ती खत्म करने के लिए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के बड़े कदम, घर खरीदारों को बड़ी राहत

14 सितंबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका 4:08

INDvSA: ये हैं भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच वो बड़े विवाद जो रह गए सभी को याद

14 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

ट्रक ड्राइवर का कटा 6.5 लाख रुपये का चालान

14 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:14

हो जाएं सावधान, चोरों के निशाने पर ये गाड़ियां

14 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited