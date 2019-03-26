शहर चुनें

प्रकाश राज का जन्मदिन और संजय दत्त का चुनाव लड़ने से इंकार सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 06:34 AM IST
प्रकाश राज का जन्मदिन
रजनीकांत और कमल हासन के बाद प्रकाश राज दक्षिण भारत के ऐसे कलाकार हैं, जिन्होंने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई। आज उनका जन्मदिन है। प्रकाश का जन्म 26 मार्च 1965 को बैंगलोर में हुआ था। प्रकाश अपनी शानदार एक्टिंग के साथ अपनी बयानबाजी को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। दूरदर्शन के धारावाहिक “बिसिलु कुदुरे” से अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले प्रकाश राज ने तमिल डायरेक्टर के. बालाचंदर के कहने पर अपना नाम बदला था। साल 1994 में उन्होंने तमिल सिनेमा में डेब्यू किया था।
prakash raj prakash raj birthday sanjay dutt elections deepika padukone kangana ranaut pm modi biopic entertainment news प्रकाश राज संजय दत्त दीपिका पादुकोण कंगना रनौत
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

जयललिता की बायोपिक को लेकर कंगना रनौत का खुलासा, फिल्म के लिए करेंगी ये बड़ा काम

26 मार्च 2019

फिल्म अभिनेता संजय दत्त
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने पर पहली बार बोले संजय दत्त, कहा- मैं अपने देश के साथ खड़ा हूं

26 मार्च 2019

Aishwarya,Vivek
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

chhapaak
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

Sunny Leone
Bollywood

कैमरे में चोरी करते हुए कैद हुईं सनी लियोनी, पकड़े जाने पर दिया ऐसा जवाब

26 मार्च 2019

pm modi biopic
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की बॉयोपिक पर बढ़ा बवाल, चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत कर बोली कांग्रेस- फिल्म से राजनीतिक फायदा

26 मार्च 2019

hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क

25 मार्च 2019

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया को बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड मिलने से नाराज हुए फैंस, दीपिका पादुकोण ने हाथ जोड़कर मांगी माफी

26 मार्च 2019

Rajiv Gandhi and NT Rama Rao
Bollywood

राजीव गांधी से बदला लेने को एक फिल्म स्टार ने बनाई राजनीतिक पार्टी, एक साल में भारी बहुमत

25 मार्च 2019

डॉली जैन
Bollywood

नीता अंबानी जैसी शख्सियत को साड़ी पहनाती है ये महिला, लाखों में कमाई और दर्ज है ये रिकॉर्ड

24 मार्च 2019

जया प्रदा
Bollywood

रहस्य से भरी है जया प्रदा की जिंदगी, सिनेमा से लेकर राजनीति तक कैसे कैसे आए बदलाव, तथ्य बेहद दिलचस्प

25 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करते ही सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सुनकर लग सकता है झटका

24 मार्च 2019

kamal sdanah
Bollywood

इस हीरो की दास्तां है दर्द भरी, पिता ने पत्नी और बेटी की कर दी थी हत्या फिर खुद को भी मारी गोली

25 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका-निक के बीच मियामी हॉलीडे में पहुंचा 'नन्हा मेहमान', तस्वीर शेयर कर बताया 'फैमली'

25 मार्च 2019

Anil Kapoor Sunita Kapoor
Bollywood

पत्नी के बर्थडे पर अनिल कपूर ने शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी तस्वीर, बेटी बोलीं- 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं'

25 मार्च 2019

Chhapaak First look here are 5 other film posters which leave you Speechless
Bollywood

दीपिका ही नहीं, ये 5 सितारे अपने किरदारों में ऐसे ढले, पता भी न चले, एक की तो आतंड़ियां बाहर थीं

25 मार्च 2019

Mona Kapoor Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

मां को याद कर अर्जुन कपूर की भर आईं आंखे, लिखा- 'वापस आ जाओ ना'

25 मार्च 2019

Sushmita Sen
Bollywood

सुष्मिता ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोमन शॉल बोले- 'ओ बेबी तुम हमेशा से फायर हो'

25 मार्च 2019

Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: रेड कारपेट पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का दिखा गजब का अंदाज, देखें कौन पहुंचा कैसे

24 मार्च 2019

उर्वशी रौतेला
Bollywood

बचपन में जिस चीज से परेशान थीं उर्वशी रौतेला, अब लोगों को वो सुविधा देने के लिए शुरू किया ये अभियान

25 मार्च 2019

Sara Ali Khan Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood

बीच पार्टी सारा अली खान की इस हरकत से शर्मिंदा हुए कार्तिक, झट से मुंह पर रख दिया हाथ

25 मार्च 2019

Tashkent
Bollywood

Digital Review: ‘द ताशकंद फाइल्स’ ने पूछा सवाल, ‘शास्त्री जी मरे या मार दिए गए?’

25 मार्च 2019

