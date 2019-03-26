{"_id":"5c997a7bbdec22146d707658","slug":"prakash-raj-birthday-and-sanjay-dutt-refuses-to-contest-elections-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Prakash Raj,Sanjay Dutt
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c997a7bbdec22146d707658","slug":"prakash-raj-birthday-and-sanjay-dutt-refuses-to-contest-elections-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
modi biopic
- फोटो : social media