भीड़ हिंसा पर नुसरत जहां का ट्वीट और शादी पर सलमान का खुलासा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5d3909c08ebc3e6ca92176af","slug":"nusrat-jahan-reaction-over-mob-lynching-and-salman-khan-on-marriage-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nusrat Jahan and Salman Khan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d3909c08ebc3e6ca92176af","slug":"nusrat-jahan-reaction-over-mob-lynching-and-salman-khan-on-marriage-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Gauri Khan
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5d3909c08ebc3e6ca92176af","slug":"nusrat-jahan-reaction-over-mob-lynching-and-salman-khan-on-marriage-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सलमान खान
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d3909c08ebc3e6ca92176af","slug":"nusrat-jahan-reaction-over-mob-lynching-and-salman-khan-on-marriage-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
maniratnam
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3909c08ebc3e6ca92176af","slug":"nusrat-jahan-reaction-over-mob-lynching-and-salman-khan-on-marriage-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor
- फोटो : social media