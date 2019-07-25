शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Nusrat Jahan Reaction Over Mob Lynching and salman khan on marriage entertainment news

भीड़ हिंसा पर नुसरत जहां का ट्वीट और शादी पर सलमान का खुलासा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 07:15 AM IST
Nusrat Jahan and Salman Khan
1 of 5
Nusrat Jahan and Salman Khan - फोटो : Social Media
भीड़ हिंसा की घटनाओं के लेकर 49 हस्तियों के हस्ताक्षर वाली चिट्ठी का मामला अब तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। यह चिट्ठी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लिखी गई है, जिसमें देश के अंदर नस्लीय और जातीय धार्मिक हिंसा पर नाराजगी जताई गई है। अब इस चिट्ठी पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद नुसरत जहां ने भी एक ट्वीट के जरिए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

पढ़ें: भीड़ हिंसा पर PM मोदी को लिखे पत्र पर आया नुसरत जहां का बयान, बोलीं- खून खराबा बंद करें
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nusrat jahan mob lynching salman khan gauri khan shahrukh khan rishi kapoor maniratnam pm modi entertainment news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

salman khan
Bollywood

शादी को लेकर पहली बार सामने आया सलमान खान का दर्द, बोले- मुझे इस बात का बहुत दुख

25 जुलाई 2019

ashok pandit
Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा: पत्र लिखने वालों पर भड़के अशोक पंडित, बोले- अपने देश में जय श्री राम नहीं बोलेंगे...

25 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा पर PM मोदी को लिखे पत्र पर आया नुसरत जहां का बयान, बोलीं- खून खराबा बंद करें

25 जुलाई 2019

Gauri Khan
Bollywood

गौरी खान की इस तस्वीर को ट्रोलर्स ने बताया 'अश्लील', मामला बढ़ते ही डिलीट करनी पड़ी पोस्ट

25 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Madhuri,Manyata and Sushmita Sen
Bollywood

माधुरी सहित बॉलीवुड की 12 हीरोइनें बिना मेकअप हुईं स्पॉट, कुछ की असलियत देख फैंस रह जाएंगे हैरान

24 जुलाई 2019

rahul bose
Bollywood

राहुल बोस ने 5 स्टार होटल के कमरे में मंगाए दो केले, बिल देख उड़े होश

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Priyanka, Shilpa and Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

प्रियंका सहित ये 5 सेलिब्रिटी हो चुके Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, यूरोप में शिल्पा शेट्टी होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

रामायण
Bollywood

आजकल कहां हैं रामानंद सागर की 'रामायण' के मुख्य किरदार, 32 साल बाद अब दिखते हैं कैसे?

23 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
विज्ञापन
मां कृष्षा के साथ ऋषि कपूर
Bollywood

मां कृष्णा राज कपूर के निधन के बाद क्यों भारत नहीं आ पाए थे ऋषि कपूर, वजह बताते हुए हो गए भावुक

24 जुलाई 2019

समीरा रेड्डी
Bollywood

बेटी पैदा होने के 11 दिन बाद समीरा ने फिर लिखा पोस्ट, शेयर किया ब्रेस्टफीडिंग का दर्द

24 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Elnaaz Norouzi
Bollywood

अमेरिकी एयरपोर्ट पर 'सेक्रेड गेम्स' की एक्ट्रेस को रोका, छूटी फ्लाइट, इस वजह से चली लंबी पूछताछ

24 जुलाई 2019

शेरा
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ 20 साल से साए की तरह रह रहा बॉडीगार्ड शेरा, फीस इतनी कि नहीं होगा यकीन

23 जुलाई 2019

शक्तिमान
Bollywood

देखिए इतने सालों बाद आज कैसे दिखते हैं शक्तिमान के किरदार, जैकाल और किलविश

24 जुलाई 2019

Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शर्ट लैस होते ही ट्रोल हुए प्रियंका चोपड़ा के पति निक, तस्वीर देख यूजर्स बोली- 'मैं मरना चाहती हूं'

24 जुलाई 2019

आर माधवन
Bollywood

49 साल के माधवन को 18 साल की फैन ने शादी के लिए किया प्रपोज, एक्टर ने दिया ये जवाब

24 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

निक जोनस ने प्रियंका को समुद्र में दिया 'धक्का', सिगरेट पीने के बाद अब नई तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

23 जुलाई 2019

पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और मणिरत्नम
Bollywood

भीड़ हिंसा पर पीएम मोदी को लिखे पत्र पर बड़ा खुलासा, मणिरत्नम के हस्ताक्षर हैं 'फर्जी'

24 जुलाई 2019

shilpa shetty
Bollywood

क्रूज पर लहराते हुए पोज दे रही थीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, Oops मोमेंट की शिकार होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Bollywood

अरबाज ही नहीं मलाइका भी तलाक को लेकर कर चुकीं ये 7 खुलासे, हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

23 जुलाई 2019

bhumika chawla
Bollywood

16 साल में इतनी बदल गई सलमान खान की ये हीरोइन, योगा टीचर से शादी रचाने के बाद छोड़ा बॉलीवुड

23 जुलाई 2019

Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra,
Bollywood

भारतीय सैन्य परिवारों से ताल्लुक रखती हैं ये 10 अभिनेत्रियां, एक के पिता आतंकी हमले में शहीद

23 जुलाई 2019

Vijay, Arjun, Malaika and Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन-मलाइका से जाह्नवी-खुशी तक ये 13 सेलिब्रिटी कैमरे में कैद, तस्वीरों में देखिए कौन कर रहा क्या?

24 जुलाई 2019

Nusrat Jahan and Salman Khan
Nusrat Jahan and Salman Khan - फोटो : Social Media
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan - फोटो : twitter
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
maniratnam
maniratnam - फोटो : social media
rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल टूटने पर कैसे संभाले खुद को, बताएगी ये नई बेव सीरीज ‘REJCTX’

टीवी सीरीज़ आरंभ से 2 साल का ब्रेक लेने के बाद निर्माता निर्देशक गोल्डी बहल ने इस बार वेब प्लैटफॉर्म में बतौर निर्देशन वापसी की है। नाम है ‘REJCTX’। इस सीरीज़ के लीड किरदारों में सुमित व्यास, कुब्रा सैत, अहमद वासी वाली और अनीश विक्टर हैं।

24 जुलाई 2019

राहुल बोस 2:07

5 स्टार में एक्टर राहुल बोस ने मंगाए केले, वीडियो शेयर कर बयां किया दर्द

24 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा 1:15

ओवैसी का कांग्रेस पर हमला, यूएपीए कानून के दुरुपयोग का लगाया आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

करगिल 4:27

जानिए करगिल युद्ध के उन नायकों को, जिन्होंने हजारों दुश्मनों को मारकर लिखी 'विजय' की कहानी

24 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली 1:37

इंस्टाग्राम पर भी बुलंदी पर हैं विराट कोहली, एक पोस्ट से कमाते हैं मैच फीस के 22 गुना पैसे

24 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited