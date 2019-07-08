शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Neetu Kapoor Birthday and Sabyasachi says sorry here is top entertainment news

नीतू कपूर का जन्मदिन और सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने मांगी माफी सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 06:24 AM IST
Neetu Kapoor, Sabyasachi
1 of 5
Neetu Kapoor, Sabyasachi - फोटो : Social Media
नीतू कपूर को हिंदी सिनेमाजगत में 53 साल हो गए हैं। नीतू कपूर ने बॉलीवुड में बतौर बाल कलाकार एंट्री ली थी और पहली फिल्म 1966 में आई 'सूरज'  थी। इसके अलावा 'दस लाख', 'वारिस' और 'पवित्र पापी' जैसी कई फिल्में की। साल 1973 में आई 'यादों की बारात' फिल्म में नीतू कपूर को एक डांस ने स्टार बना दिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने कभी भी पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। नीतू कपूर आज अपना 61वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं।

पढ़ें: 53 साल में कितनी बदल गईं नीतू कपूर, महज 8 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड में किया था डेब्यू
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
neetu kapoor sabyasachi shahrukh khan suhana khan ananya pandey shanaya kapoor gauri khan nana patekar tanushree dutta metoo entertainment news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ डेब्यू करके भी बॉलीवुड में हिट नहीं हो पाईं ये 6 एक्ट्रेस, एक तो एक्टिंग छोड़ बनीं नेता

8 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

इस वजह से 'मैंने प्यार किया' के सेट पर 30 रोटी खा जाते थे सलमान, करना चाहते थे ऐसा काम

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के फोन में ये थी मीरा की पहली तस्वीर, रोमांटिक पोस्ट लिखकर दिया सरप्राइज

8 जुलाई 2019

shah rukh khan, gauri khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख की पत्नी होते हुए भी ऐसी जिंदगी जीती हैं गौरी खान, किंग खान के साथ रिश्ते पर किए कई खुलासे

7 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
anushka sharma
Bollywood

श्रीलंका से मैच के दौरान पंजाबी गाने पर थिरकीं अनुष्का, कैमरे पर नजर पड़ी तो जाेर से हंस दीं

7 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सलमान ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि अवाक रह गईं सपना चौधरी, खोल दिया जहर खाने का राज

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

sara ali khan
Bollywood

अपनी मुस्कान के लिए इस शख्स को बेहद खास मानती हैं सैफ की बेटी सारा, तस्वीर शेयर कर खोला रोज

7 जुलाई 2019

Sakshi, Salman and Anushka
Bollywood

धोनी की पत्नी की क्लासमेट रह चुकीं अनुष्का शर्मा, ये 13 सेलिब्रिटी भी बचपन में पढ़े एक साथ

7 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
Esha Gupta
Bollywood

ईशा गुप्ता ने होटल मालिक पर लिखी पोस्ट- 'महसूस हुआ जैसे रेप हो रहा हो, रोहित तुम सुअर हो'

7 जुलाई 2019

Shoaib Akhtar
Bollywood

दूसरी बार पिता बने शोएब ने नहीं शेयर की तस्वीर, बोले- अपने बेटे को 'तैमूर' नहीं बनाना चाहता

7 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Sabyasachi
Bollywood

बेतुके बयान पर ट्रोल होते ही डिजाइनर सब्यसाची ने मांगी माफी, बोले- इंडस्ट्री में 20 साल से हूं

8 जुलाई 2019

शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

मीरा से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस को डेट करते थे शाहिद कपूर, चैट शो में बताई थी प्यार में मिले धोखे की बात

7 जुलाई 2019

Neetu Kapoor
Bollywood

53 साल में कितनी बदल गईं नीतू कपूर, महज 8 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड में किया था डेब्यू

7 जुलाई 2019

Dhoni, Kapil and Sachin
Bollywood

धोनी सहित ये 4 सेलेब्स कपिल के शो में आने से कर चुके हैं इनकार, ये 'खान' भी शामिल

7 जुलाई 2019

शबाना आजमी
Bollywood

मोदी सरकार की आलोचना कर ट्रोल हुईं शबाना आजमी, यूजर्स बोले- 'पहले देश से निकलो फिर लेक्चर देना'

7 जुलाई 2019

arpita khan
Bollywood

अर्पिता खान की कलीरे बांधे तस्वीर आई सामने, फोटो देख बोले पति आयुष- 'इसने फिर से शादी कर ली'

7 जुलाई 2019

Box Office Clash
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर होने जा रहा है घमासान, आमने सामने होंगे अक्षय, जॉन और 'बाहुबली' प्रभास

7 जुलाई 2019

neetu kapoor, rekha
Bollywood

नीतू कपूर सहित 70 के दशक की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस अब दिखती हैं ऐसी, रेखा की खूबसूरती के आगे तो सब फेल

7 जुलाई 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Bollywood

पंकज कपूर के सामने ही रोमांटिक हुए शाहिद-मीरा, पुरानी तस्वीर पोस्ट कर इस तरह किया विश

7 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

आसान नहीं रहा सपना चौधरी का सफर, इस वजह से जहर खाकर की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश

7 जुलाई 2019

alia bhatt
Bollywood

आखिर आलिया के साथ इस कमरे में छिपकर बैठा कौन है ये शख्स, यूजर बोले- 'कहीं रणबीर तो नहीं'

7 जुलाई 2019

ms dhoni
Bollywood

खुलासा: साक्षी से पहले धोनी की जिंदगी में आईं थी प्रियंका, एक हादसे ने कर दिया था 'नजरों' से दूर

6 जुलाई 2019

Neetu Kapoor, Sabyasachi
Neetu Kapoor, Sabyasachi - फोटो : Social Media
shah rukh khan, gauri khan
shah rukh khan, gauri khan - फोटो : social media
Sabyasachi
Sabyasachi - फोटो : Social Media
suhana, ananya and shanaya
suhana, ananya and shanaya - फोटो : instagram
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पर्वतारोहियों के शवों को रेस्क्यू करने वाले आईटीबीपी के जवानों का होगा सम्मान

नंदा देवी ईस्ट में लापता सात पर्वतारोहियों के खोजने वाले भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस के जांबाजों का सोमवार को दिल्ली आईटीबीपी मुख्यालय में सम्मान होगा।

7 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 4:00

कांग्रेस के ‘हाथ’ से छिन जाएगी कर्नाटक की गद्दी? जानिए अभी तक की सियासी उठापटक

7 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ 1:29

पिकप भवन अग्निकांड मामला, जांच के लिए लखनऊ पहुंची गुजरात की फॉरेंसिक टीम

7 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस पार्टी 2:03

कांग्रेस में इस्तीफों का दौर, मिलिंद देवड़ा और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने दिया इस्तीफा

7 जुलाई 2019

मेरठ 1:52

मेरठ: जिला पंचायत उप चुनाव में बूथ कैप्चरिंग को लेकर हुई हिंसा, प्रधान के बेटे की मौत

7 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited