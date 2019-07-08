नीतू कपूर का जन्मदिन और सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने मांगी माफी सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5d2294408ebc3e6d1214e766","slug":"neetu-kapoor-birthday-and-sabyasachi-says-sorry-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Neetu Kapoor, Sabyasachi
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d2294408ebc3e6d1214e766","slug":"neetu-kapoor-birthday-and-sabyasachi-says-sorry-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shah rukh khan, gauri khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2294408ebc3e6d1214e766","slug":"neetu-kapoor-birthday-and-sabyasachi-says-sorry-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sabyasachi
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d2294408ebc3e6d1214e766","slug":"neetu-kapoor-birthday-and-sabyasachi-says-sorry-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
suhana, ananya and shanaya
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d2294408ebc3e6d1214e766","slug":"neetu-kapoor-birthday-and-sabyasachi-says-sorry-here-is-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0938\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar
- फोटो : social media