शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Navdeep Singh Suri says Dubai police will hand over of the body after getting clearance

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सूरी का बड़ा बयान, क्लियरेंस की बात पर सस्पेंस जारी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 09:37 AM IST
Navdeep Singh Suri says Dubai police will hand over of the body after getting clearance
1 of 4
यूएई में भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सूरी ने बताया कि भारतीय दूतावास श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर पाने के लिए क्लियरेंस का इंतजार कर रहा है। क्लियरेंस मिलते ही दुबई पुलिस शव सौंप देगी। हालांकि सूरी ने यह नहीं बताया कि किस तरह के क्लियरेंस का इंतजार है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sridevi sridevi death sridevi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sridevi well wishers arrive at anil kapoor house latest pictures
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि देने रजनीकांत से लेकर शाहरुख तक पहुंचे अनिल कपूर के घर

27 फरवरी 2018

SRIDEVI ALCOHOL THEORY PEOPLE DONT BELIEVE THAT SHE DRINKS TOO MUCH
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को जानने वाले ‘शराब थ्योरी’ से हैरान, कहा- इतनी शराब नहीं पीती थीं कि बेसुध हो जाएं

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi body yet to be released from Dubai will be reached mumbai soon
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को भारत लेकर आ रहा है अनिल अंबानी का प्राइवेट जेट, सदमे में हैं बोनी कपूर और बेटियां

27 फरवरी 2018

Boney kapoor fell on ground after listening to sridevi's death in Rashid hospital
Bollywood

दुबई पुलिस के सामने बोनी कपूर का खुलासा, जब श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर मिली तो क्या हुआ...

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi death case Boney Kapoor not interrogated by Dubai Police
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी मामले में बोनी कपूर से दुबई पुलिस ने नहीं की पूछताछ, ये बड़ी वजह आई सामने

27 फरवरी 2018

postmortem Reports confirmed that sridevi died due to drowning in bathtub
Bollywood

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आया श्रीदेवी की मौत का असली सच, पिछले सारे दावे निकले झूठे

26 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor met step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi and console them
Bollywood

जिन बहनों से बात तक नहीं करते थे अर्जुन, इस मुश्किल घड़ी में सबकुछ भूल जाह्नवी-खुशी को लगाया गले

26 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor reaction after heard the new of mother sridevi demise
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर ने जाह्नवी कपूर को दी श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर, ऐसा हो गया था हाल

26 फरवरी 2018

Forensic report says Sridevi died of heart attack in Dubai hotel
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट नहीं, इस वजह से हुई श्रीदेवी की मौत, फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा

26 फरवरी 2018

Postmortem report confused Sridevi death reasons, arise five unsolved questions
Bollywood

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आते ही और उलझी श्रीदेवी की मौत की गुत्थी, 5 अनसुलझे सवाल

27 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor reches mumbai to be with his family after the news of Sridevi demise
Bollywood

जिस मां से जिंदगी भर नफरत करता रहा बेटा, उसकी मौत की खबर सुनते ही दौड़े चले आए अर्जुन कपूर

26 फरवरी 2018

5 unsolve reason of superstar sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के वो 5 रहस्य, जो अभी तक हैं अनसुलझे

26 फरवरी 2018

Boney Kapoor broke down after the Sridevi death, Adnan Siddiqui reveals
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर सुनते ही बेसुध हुए बोनी कपूर, अब ऐसी हो गई हालत

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi dead body first photo and death images from dubai
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के पार्थिव शरीर की पहली तस्वीर हुई वायरल, जानें क्या है इसकी सच्चाई

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death celebrities reached anil kapoor house
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी के पार्थिव शरीर का इंतजार, अनिल कपूर के घर लगा सेलिब्रिटीज का जमावड़ा

27 फरवरी 2018

Last 15 minutes of Sridevi in Dubai hotel room
Bollywood

मौत के 15 मिनट पहले तक क्या कर रही थीं श्रीदेवी, अब हुआ खुलासा

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi post mortem report raise questions why she locked herself in hotel room for 48 hours
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर के साथ मुंबई क्यों नहीं लौटीं श्रीदेवी, 48 घंटे तक होटल के कमरे में क्यों रहीं कैद?

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi brought dead to hospital after she fainting in hotel bathroom
Bollywood

अचानक श्रीदेवी को कैसे हो गया कार्डियक अरेस्ट जिससे हो गई मौत, डॉक्टर का खुलासा चौंकाने वाला

26 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor hate her step mother sridevi know about their relation
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी से नफरत करता था उनका ये बेटा, क्या पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा देने के लिए होंगे तैयार

26 फरवरी 2018

First Bollywood female superstar sridevi family unseen photos
Bollywood

क्या कभी श्रीदेवी का परिवार देखा है, दो बहनें थीं और दो सौतेले भाई, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death shocking for anil kapoor and sonam kapoor
Bollywood

जब दुबई से मिली श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर, पंजाब में ऐसी हो गई थी 'बाप-बेटी' की हालत

27 फरवरी 2018

a viral post blame that the plastic surgeries and desire to look young for sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद निजी जिंदगी का ऐसा सच वायरल, जिसे जानने के बाद आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

26 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.