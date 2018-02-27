बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीदेवी की मौत पर भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सूरी का बड़ा बयान, क्लियरेंस की बात पर सस्पेंस जारी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 09:37 AM IST
यूएई में भारतीय राजदूत नवदीप सूरी ने बताया कि भारतीय दूतावास श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर पाने के लिए क्लियरेंस का इंतजार कर रहा है। क्लियरेंस मिलते ही दुबई पुलिस शव सौंप देगी। हालांकि सूरी ने यह नहीं बताया कि किस तरह के क्लियरेंस का इंतजार है।
