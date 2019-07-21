शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mukesh Birthday Singer Mukesh Made Raj Kapoor Superstar

B'Day Spl: मुकेश ने बनाया था इस एक्टर को सुपरस्टार, मौत से पहुंचा था गहरा सदमा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 09:19 PM IST
mukesh
1 of 5
mukesh - फोटो : mukesh
हिंदी सिनेमा के मशहूर सिंगर मुकेश का जन्मदिन 22 जुलाई को होता है। मिश्री घोल देने वाली उनकी आवाज आज भी दिलों दिमाग को सुकून दे जाती है। मुकेश का अपना ही एक अलग सिंगिंग स्टाइल था जिसके सभी कायल थे। सिंगिग के अलावा मुकेश अपनी निजी जिंदगी में बहुतों की मदद करने के लिए भी जाने जाते थे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mukesh birthday special mukesh kumar mukesh song मुकेश जन्मदिन विशेष मुकेश कुमार मुकेश गानें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Mukesh
Bollywood

सिंगर नहीं एक्टर बनना चाहते थे मुकेश, शादी में गाए एक गाने ने ऐसे बनाया दिया सुरों के सरताज

21 जुलाई 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान का घर 'मन्नत' अंदर से बिल्कुल 'जन्नत', पहली बार देखें आलीशान बंगले की तस्वीरें

21 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Sara, Priyanka and Sushmita
Bollywood

प्रियंका से पहले 8 एक्ट्रेस भी सिगरेट पीते हुईं थी स्पॉट, पाक एक्ट्रेस का रणबीर के साथ जुड़ा था नाम

21 जुलाई 2019

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट के नए घर की Inside तस्वीरें Leak, आलीशान फ्लैट की कीमत 13 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

मां और पति के साथ सिगरेट का कश लगाते ही ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर बोले- 'तुम्हें तो अस्थमा है न'

21 जुलाई 2019

BP Badhal Ba
Bollywood

काजल राघवानी के इन 5 भोजपुरी गानों ने मचाया गदर, 'छलकता हमरो जवनिया' ने तो तोड़ डाले सारे रिकॉर्ड

21 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

mukesh
Bollywood

जन्मदिन विशेष: 'चांद सी महबूबा' से लेकर 'दुनिया बनाने वाले' तक, सुनें मुकेश के 7 सदाबहार गानें

21 जुलाई 2019

alia, taapsee, deepika, malaika
Bollywood

70 की उम्र में ऐसी नजर आएंगी की ये 7 खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस, मलाइका-प्रियंका की तस्वीर जरूर देखिए

21 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
Priyanka Chopra, Nick and Madhu Chopra
Bollywood

सिगेरट पीते हुए प्रियंका चोपड़ा की तस्वीरें वायरल, दामाद के साथ मां भी ले रहीं सिगार का कश

21 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास, अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

हिमा दास ने जीता 5वां गोल्ड मेडल, अमिताभ बच्चन बोले- 'आपने भारत का नाम स्वर्ण अक्षरों में लिख दिया'

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Rahul Roy
Bollywood

गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहे इस एक्टर को मिला बड़ा ऑफर, 29 साल पहले 'आशिकी' से रातोंरात हो गया था हिट

21 जुलाई 2019

deepika padukone, katrina kaif
Bollywood

'भारत' हिट होते ही कटरीना ने दीपिका से छीनी बड़े बजट की फिल्म, 37 साल पहले कमाई के तोड़ चुकी रिकॉर्ड

21 जुलाई 2019

ram gopal varma
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लगाया जुर्माना, जवाब में बोले- 'मैं आपको किस करना चाहता हूं'

21 जुलाई 2019

Gracy Singh
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से स्टार बन गई थी आमिर खान की ये एक्ट्रेस, अब बिता रही है संन्यासी की जिंदगी

21 जुलाई 2019

the lion king
Bollywood

रिलीज के दूसरे दिन ही 'द लॉयन किंग' ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, भारत में ऐसा करने वाली बनी पहली फिल्म

21 जुलाई 2019

arjun rampal
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला को नवजात बेटे के साथ अस्पताल से घर ले गए अर्जुन, मीडिया के सामने ऐसे दिए पोज

21 जुलाई 2019

Simone Singh
Bollywood

टीवी की 'बहू बेगम' बोलीं- 'मैं वही करती हूं, जो पसंद आए, एक बार हां की तो किसी की नहीं सुनती'

21 जुलाई 2019

Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

भीड़ में घिरे ऋतिक रोशन को गिफ्ट देने के लिए एक 'लेडी फैन' ने कुछ ऐसा किया, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

सिगरेट ही नहीं इन 6 वजहों से भी ट्रोल हो चुकी हैं प्रियंका, पटाखों पर यूजर्स ने कई बार घेरा

21 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

'बॉटल कैप चैलेंज' में ट्रोल होते ही पुराने दौर में लौटे सलमान खान, कुछ ऐसा किया, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

21 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन की Inside तस्वीरें, कैसे कर रहीं पति निक, मां मधु और परिणीति संग मस्ती

21 जुलाई 2019

juhi chawla
Bollywood

शाहरुख-सनी देओल संग कई सुपरहिट फिल्में कर चुकी ये एक्ट्रेस, इस वजह से कर रहीं खेती

21 जुलाई 2019

mukesh
mukesh - फोटो : mukesh
Raj Kapoor, Nargis
Raj Kapoor, Nargis - फोटो : social media
mukesh
mukesh - फोटो : social media
mukesh
mukesh - फोटो : social media
Mukesh
Mukesh - फोटो : bbc
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रामविलास पासवान के भाई और सांसद रामचंद्र का निधन, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे नेता

बिहार के समस्तीपुर से सांसद और लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता रामचंद्र पासवान का निधन हो गया। दिल का दौरा पड़ने के बाद वह दिल्ली के राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला 2:30

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुईं शीला दीक्षित, नम आंखों से लोगों ने दी अंतिम विदाई

21 जुलाई 2019

योगी 3:24

सोनभद्र नरसंहार पर बोले सीएम योगी- ये कांग्रेस का पाप है, सपा के लोगों का हाथ है

21 जुलाई 2019

योगी 4:13

सोनभद्र नरसंहार: पीड़ितों से मिले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, दिया ये भरोसा

21 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 3:08

गोल्डन गर्ल हिमा दास का गजब का प्रदर्शन, एक महीने में पांच गोल्ड मेडल जीते

21 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited