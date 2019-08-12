शहर चुनें

इस खूंखार विलेन ने लोगों में पैदा कर दिया था खौफ, दर्दनाक बीमारी ने बदल दी सूरत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Aug 2019 09:30 AM IST
rami reddy
rami reddy - फोटो : social media
गुमनाम सितारे कॉलम में आज हम आपको ऐसे स्टार के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो हिंदी और साउथ सिनेमा का खूंखार विलेन हुअा करता था । फिल्मों में खौफ और दहशत का पर्याय बन चुके इस एक्टर ने विलेन के तौर पर अलग पहचान बना ली थी । कुछ लोग तो उनसे असल जिंदगी में भी डरने लगे थे। ये एक्टर थे रामी रेड्डी जिन्होंने साल 1990 में आई फिल्म 'प्रतिबंध' में अन्ना नाम के विलेन का किरदार निभाया।
rami reddy रामी रेड्डी monday flashback
सोशल मीडिया ला रहा है रोज़गार के ढेरों अवसर
अंतिम सावन सोमवार को ज्योतिर्लिंग पर कराएं रुद्राभिषेक, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
rami reddy
