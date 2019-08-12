इस खूंखार विलेन ने लोगों में पैदा कर दिया था खौफ, दर्दनाक बीमारी ने बदल दी सूरत

{"_id":"5d50e4168ebc3e6cee20c583","slug":"monday-flashback-rami-reddy-was-the-super-villain-of-south-cinema","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rami reddy
- फोटो : social media